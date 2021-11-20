https://sputniknews.com/20211120/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-proves-the-need-for-an-organized-peoples-movement-1090870714.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need for an Organized People’s Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Baba Zak Kondo, author of Conspiracies: Unravelling the Assassination of Malcolm X to discuss the exonerations of two men previously convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, the serious mistakes made in the initial investigation of the killing, law enforcement’s role in the life and death of Malcolm X, and issues of historical memory in remembering who Malcolm X actually was.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the Buffalo news media’s bias against progressive mayoral candidate India Walton, the news media’s double standard and thinly veiled use of the angry Black woman stereotype against Walton, the broader use of the word “woke” as a derogatory term for movements for justice by the news media, and how the attack on India Walton highlights a broader fear of the rise of progressive politics.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, co-host of the RedSpin Sports podcast to discuss Enes Kanter’s attacks on LeBron James’ for his deals with Nike and his broader anti-China gimmick, Kanter’s meetings with John Bolton and other US officials, the reality of what’s really happening in China’s Xinjiang region, and right-wing criticism of LeBron James in response to his comments on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, how the verdict highlights the need for a movement outside of the electoral system, the commutation of the sentence of Julius Jones, and the huge tax cut that Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill gives to the rich as working and poor people continue to struggle with hunger, housing insecurity, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

