Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-proves-the-need-for-an-organized-peoples-movement-1090870714.html
Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need for an Organized People’s Movement
Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need for an Organized People’s Movement
Exonerations in The Murder of Malcolm X, Buffalo Media Opposed India Walton, Enes Kanter Criticizes LeBron James on China 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T11:29+0000
2021-11-20T11:29+0000
lebron james
china
malcolm x
by any means necessary
enes kanter
build back better
kyle rittenhouse
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870687_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_85fcccc7392a8a8f0d9d3223502e9214.png
Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need For An Organized People’s Movement
Exonerations in The Murder of Malcolm X, Buffalo Media Opposed India Walton, Enes Kanter Ctricizes LeBron James on China
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Baba Zak Kondo, author of Conspiracies: Unravelling the Assassination of Malcolm X to discuss the exonerations of two men previously convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, the serious mistakes made in the initial investigation of the killing, law enforcement’s role in the life and death of Malcolm X, and issues of historical memory in remembering who Malcolm X actually was.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the Buffalo news media’s bias against progressive mayoral candidate India Walton, the news media’s double standard and thinly veiled use of the angry Black woman stereotype against Walton, the broader use of the word “woke” as a derogatory term for movements for justice by the news media, and how the attack on India Walton highlights a broader fear of the rise of progressive politics.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, co-host of the RedSpin Sports podcast to discuss Enes Kanter’s attacks on LeBron James’ for his deals with Nike and his broader anti-China gimmick, Kanter’s meetings with John Bolton and other US officials, the reality of what’s really happening in China’s Xinjiang region, and right-wing criticism of LeBron James in response to his comments on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, how the verdict highlights the need for a movement outside of the electoral system, the commutation of the sentence of Julius Jones, and the huge tax cut that Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill gives to the rich as working and poor people continue to struggle with hunger, housing insecurity, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870687_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_475fafb3bd2ba32156d1b42f63eb5b6c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebron james, china, malcolm x, by any means necessary, enes kanter, build back better, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need for an Organized People’s Movement

11:29 GMT 20.11.2021
Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need For An Organized People’s Movement
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Exonerations in The Murder of Malcolm X, Buffalo Media Opposed India Walton, Enes Kanter Criticizes LeBron James on China
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Baba Zak Kondo, author of Conspiracies: Unravelling the Assassination of Malcolm X to discuss the exonerations of two men previously convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, the serious mistakes made in the initial investigation of the killing, law enforcement’s role in the life and death of Malcolm X, and issues of historical memory in remembering who Malcolm X actually was.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the Buffalo news media’s bias against progressive mayoral candidate India Walton, the news media’s double standard and thinly veiled use of the angry Black woman stereotype against Walton, the broader use of the word “woke” as a derogatory term for movements for justice by the news media, and how the attack on India Walton highlights a broader fear of the rise of progressive politics.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, co-host of the RedSpin Sports podcast to discuss Enes Kanter’s attacks on LeBron James’ for his deals with Nike and his broader anti-China gimmick, Kanter’s meetings with John Bolton and other US officials, the reality of what’s really happening in China’s Xinjiang region, and right-wing criticism of LeBron James in response to his comments on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, how the verdict highlights the need for a movement outside of the electoral system, the commutation of the sentence of Julius Jones, and the huge tax cut that Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill gives to the rich as working and poor people continue to struggle with hunger, housing insecurity, and more.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:36 GMTBiden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says
09:22 GMTAt Least 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Heavy Rains in Southern India Trigger Massive Floods - Video
09:02 GMT'F**k You, F**got': Wales Star Gareth Bale Abused by Real Madrid Fans Upon Return to Spain - Video
07:47 GMT'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
07:41 GMTFilipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
06:55 GMTJapan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
06:31 GMT'Political Rubbish': Chinese Media Blasts US Senator Cotton for Calls to Boycott Beijing Olympics
06:28 GMTIranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel - VIDEO
06:24 GMTSalma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'