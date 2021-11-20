https://sputniknews.com/20211120/kamala-insists-shes-not-frustrated-at-28-approval--1090863906.html

Kamala Insists She's 'Not Frustrated' at 28% Approval

Kamala Insists She's 'Not Frustrated' at 28% Approval

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Austria implementing vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Kamala covering up her... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Kamala Insists She's "Not Frustrated" at 28% Approval On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Austria implementing vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Kamala covering up her frustration over low approval, Julian Assange's experience in prison, and the Rittenhouse trial.

Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Austria Announces Nationwide LockdownMargaret Kimberly - Editor, Black Agenda Report | Kamala Walks Back Complaints About VP GigMisty Winston - Assange Activist | Assange Details Abuses in Belmarsh PrisonMichael Goodwin - NYPost Columnist | MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Following JurorsIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about Austria's new policies of mandatory vaccinations and a 10-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Margaret Kimberly for a discussion on contention between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House over record-low approval polls. We were also joined by Misty Winston for an update on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange before he gets married in prison this weekend.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about an NBC producer following the jury of the Kyle Rittenhouse case and whether this is standard practice by the media or dangerous to the judicial system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

