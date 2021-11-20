Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/kamala-insists-shes-not-frustrated-at-28-approval--1090863906.html
Kamala Insists She's 'Not Frustrated' at 28% Approval
Kamala Insists She's 'Not Frustrated' at 28% Approval
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Austria implementing vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Kamala covering up her... 20.11.2021
Kamala Insists She's "Not Frustrated" at 28% Approval
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Austria implementing vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Kamala covering up her frustration over low approval, Julian Assange's experience in prison, and the Rittenhouse trial.
Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Austria Announces Nationwide LockdownMargaret Kimberly - Editor, Black Agenda Report | Kamala Walks Back Complaints About VP GigMisty Winston - Assange Activist | Assange Details Abuses in Belmarsh PrisonMichael Goodwin - NYPost Columnist | MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Following JurorsIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about Austria's new policies of mandatory vaccinations and a 10-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Margaret Kimberly for a discussion on contention between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House over record-low approval polls. We were also joined by Misty Winston for an update on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange before he gets married in prison this weekend.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about an NBC producer following the jury of the Kyle Rittenhouse case and whether this is standard practice by the media or dangerous to the judicial system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
austria, julian assange, joe biden, us, germany, kamala harris, fault lines, coronavirus, covid-19, kyle rittenhouse

Kamala Insists She's 'Not Frustrated' at 28% Approval

11:29 GMT 20.11.2021
Kamala Insists She's "Not Frustrated" at 28% Approval
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Austria implementing vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Kamala covering up her frustration over low approval, Julian Assange's experience in prison, and the Rittenhouse trial.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Austria Announces Nationwide Lockdown
Margaret Kimberly - Editor, Black Agenda Report | Kamala Walks Back Complaints About VP Gig
Misty Winston - Assange Activist | Assange Details Abuses in Belmarsh Prison
Michael Goodwin - NYPost Columnist | MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Following Jurors
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about Austria's new policies of mandatory vaccinations and a 10-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Margaret Kimberly for a discussion on contention between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House over record-low approval polls. We were also joined by Misty Winston for an update on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange before he gets married in prison this weekend.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about an NBC producer following the jury of the Kyle Rittenhouse case and whether this is standard practice by the media or dangerous to the judicial system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
