Kamala Harris Briefly Becomes President and Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Counts
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI being guilty of hiding evidence
Kamala Harris Briefly Becomes President and Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Counts
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI being guilty of hiding evidence in Malcolm X murder trial, and the U.S. House passing Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill.
GUESTCarter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Marketing, The Build Back Bill, and Weak ConservativesElbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Self Defense, Prosecutorial Misconduct, and Thanksgiving CookingIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, substantive discussions, and sensational videos. Carter talked about the culture evolving and people seeking more substantive conversations on Youtube. Carter talked about the media and how they agitate people's emotional side.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory about the prosecution in the Rittenhouse trial, failed governments, and Kenosha riots in 2020. Elbert discussed the failures of the prosecution in the Rittenhouse trial and the jury verdict. Elbert spoke about his way of cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving and the media seen as bad guys in the Rittenhouse trial.Also, Kamala Harris makes history again, becoming the first woman to (temporarily) be given presidential powers in the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI being guilty of hiding evidence in Malcolm X murder trial, and the US House passing Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill.
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Marketing, The Build Back Bill, and Weak Conservatives
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Self Defense, Prosecutorial Misconduct, and Thanksgiving Cooking
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, substantive discussions, and sensational videos. Carter talked about the culture evolving and people seeking more substantive conversations on Youtube. Carter talked about the media and how they agitate people's emotional side.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory about the prosecution in the Rittenhouse trial, failed governments, and Kenosha riots in 2020. Elbert discussed the failures of the prosecution in the Rittenhouse trial and the jury verdict. Elbert spoke about his way of cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving and the media seen as bad guys in the Rittenhouse trial.
Also, Kamala Harris makes history again, becoming the first woman to (temporarily) be given presidential powers in the United States.
