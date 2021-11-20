Registration was successful!
Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on... 20.11.2021
Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by an unstable political situation. Consequently, the step is being considered as a tool for stabilising the prices for the first time.The country's oil is kept at national oil reserves and at private oil firms. In late September, Japan possessed oil reserves sufficient for 242 days of consumption, according to the media.The increase in global oil prices has led Japan to record high prices for fuels, and the government decided to pay out oil companies extra five yens ($0,044) per one litre of the fuel produced, if the gasoline price exceeds 170 yens per litre, starting December 2021.
middle east, japan, oil

Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest

06:55 GMT 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / Angus MordantThe sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019
© REUTERS / Angus Mordant
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.
Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by an unstable political situation. Consequently, the step is being considered as a tool for stabilising the prices for the first time.
The country's oil is kept at national oil reserves and at private oil firms. In late September, Japan possessed oil reserves sufficient for 242 days of consumption, according to the media.
The increase in global oil prices has led Japan to record high prices for fuels, and the government decided to pay out oil companies extra five yens ($0,044) per one litre of the fuel produced, if the gasoline price exceeds 170 yens per litre, starting December 2021.
