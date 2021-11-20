Iel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
Mrs Macron, who is a French schoolteacher, did not approve of the new word. "There are two pronouns, he and she. French language is so beautiful and two pronouns is good", she said.
While her statement sounded relatively neutral, some politicians didn’t mince their words when commenting on the news. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said no cause justifies "the crushing of the French language". Mr Blanquer and other members of the governing party accused the dictionary of "wokeism".
However, not all politicians opposed the inclusion of the new pronoun. Elisabeth Moreno, minister delegate for gender equality, called the dictionary’s move "progress for people who want to recognise themselves in this pronoun". "I don't see what it takes away from those who don't feel like using it", she said.
People online were also divided on the issue. Some criticised the introduction of the new pronoun, claiming it poses a threat to the French language.
Tweet: "Comments from the far left make me want to vomit. The French language has deteriorated sufficiently for several years. Those who speak of evolution want to destroy an entire section of French culture to satisfy a political fantasy of extreme inclusion".
Bien sûr c’est tellement pertinent l’écriture inclusive, tellement beau, tellement facile à écrire et lire! Et pourquoi me direz-vous? Parce que quelques débiles ont oublié que mœurs et langue ne sont pas liés et que le pluriel rend le masculin neutre en français! L’idiotie.— I have no idea what name to use 🤷♂️ (@Bilel5908) November 17, 2021
Tweet: "I do not understand the criticism of this pronoun. I, who hate the woke ideology, have no problem making the French language evolve towards a neutral genre. It is a living language. It's better than the midpoint. Non-binary doesn't necessarily mean woke".
Je ne comprends pas la critique de ce pronom. Moi qui déteste l'idéologie woke, j'ai aucun problème pour faire évoluer la langue française vers un genre neutre. C'est une langue vivante. C'est mieux que le point médiant. Non-binaire ne veux pas dire forcément woke.— alexis Guyon (@guyon_alexis) November 18, 2021
À travers ses propos, Brigitte Macron blesse toutes celles et ceux pour qui « iel » est une reconnaissance ! « iel » est un progrès, non une obligation.— M. 🇫🇷 (@LilleEnGrand) November 18, 2021
Still others noted that other languages have gender neutral pronouns.
Ce iel est une réappropriation de la langue française (qui a TOUJOURS évoluée, pour ça qu’il dit langue vivante hein). On avait à une époque un pronom neutre, qu’on a perdu avec le temps. Et énormément de pays en possèdent un dans leur langue, alors pourquoi pas nous?— 𐎓𐎘𐎚𐎗𐎚 (@damnyounico) November 18, 2021
Iel is a "personal subject pronoun of the third person singular and plural, used to refer to a person of any gender". "The use of the pronoun iel in inclusive communication", reads the dictionary.
"In addition, the meaning of the word 'iel' can not be understood by reading it alone (…) and it seemed useful to us to specify its meaning for those who meet it, whether they wish to use it or on the contrary … reject it", Charles Bimbenet wrote.