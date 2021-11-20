Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army and local police eliminated a terrorist on Saturday.The terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, a police officer said. The Indian Army has evacuated over 60 people, including several school children, from the site of the encounter.A video of children stepping out of an Army vehicle and being taken to a safe place has been shared on Twitter.On Thursday, two encounters took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed five terrorists - two from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan, and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.
On Thursday, the Indian Army gunned down four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army and local police eliminated a terrorist on Saturday.
The terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, a police officer said.
The Indian Army has evacuated over 60 people, including several school children, from the site of the encounter.
A video of children stepping out of an Army vehicle and being taken to a safe place has been shared on Twitter.
#IndianArmy rescued dozens of school Children in Ashmuji area of Kulgam, during the encounter against terrorists. The Army used a Casper vehicle to transport the children safely to a safe location. The safety of civillian is always of utmost importance & a primary goal. pic.twitter.com/l13mazbIrQ
On Thursday, two encounters took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed five terrorists - two from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan, and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.