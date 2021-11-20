https://sputniknews.com/20211120/hizbul-mujahideen-terrorist-killed-in-ongoing-encounter-in-jammu-and-kashmir---video-1090883412.html

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

On Thursday, the Indian Army gunned down four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T13:39+0000

2021-11-20T13:39+0000

2021-11-20T13:39+0000

islamic millitants

army

indian army

encounter

terrorist

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104582/80/1045828093_0:0:4186:2354_1920x0_80_0_0_b6aa40eaf02fc63e7b740699122a16a2.jpg

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army and local police eliminated a terrorist on Saturday.The terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, a police officer said. The Indian Army has evacuated over 60 people, including several school children, from the site of the encounter.A video of children stepping out of an Army vehicle and being taken to a safe place has been shared on Twitter.On Thursday, two encounters took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed five terrorists - two from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan, and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

islamic millitants, army, indian army, encounter, terrorist, india