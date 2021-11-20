Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/hizbul-mujahideen-terrorist-killed-in-ongoing-encounter-in-jammu-and-kashmir---video-1090883412.html
Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
On Thursday, the Indian Army gunned down four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T13:39+0000
2021-11-20T13:39+0000
islamic millitants
army
indian army
encounter
terrorist
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104582/80/1045828093_0:0:4186:2354_1920x0_80_0_0_b6aa40eaf02fc63e7b740699122a16a2.jpg
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army and local police eliminated a terrorist on Saturday.The terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, a police officer said. The Indian Army has evacuated over 60 people, including several school children, from the site of the encounter.A video of children stepping out of an Army vehicle and being taken to a safe place has been shared on Twitter.On Thursday, two encounters took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed five terrorists - two from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan, and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104582/80/1045828093_141:0:3585:2583_1920x0_80_0_0_fc82dab9ee2f8cea4369bb9271c422ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
islamic millitants, army, indian army, encounter, terrorist, india

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

13:39 GMT 20.11.2021
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, the Indian Army gunned down four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army and local police eliminated a terrorist on Saturday.
The terrorist has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, a police officer said.
The Indian Army has evacuated over 60 people, including several school children, from the site of the encounter.
A video of children stepping out of an Army vehicle and being taken to a safe place has been shared on Twitter.
On Thursday, two encounters took place in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed five terrorists - two from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan, and three from Hizbul Mujahideen.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages
12:56 GMTNYT Reporter Had Her Kenosha Riots Piece Delayed Until After Biden's Victory in 2020
12:55 GMTNous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris
12:51 GMTYellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
12:22 GMTShopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Photos, Video
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight