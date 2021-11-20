Registration was successful!
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
france
paris
fire
A major blaze erupted in the centre of the French capital on Saturday morning, in a building on the Boulevard des Capucines, authorities said.The fire was spotted in offices on Boulevard des Capucines 17, just in front of the Paris Opera and the Café de la Paix.Several videos purportedly from the site of the incident have since appeared online, depicting thick smoke and flames, raging in the building.
france, paris, fire
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video 10:45 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 20.11.2021) Being updated
According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far.
A major blaze erupted in the centre of the French capital on Saturday morning, in a building on the Boulevard des Capucines, authorities said.
"Firemen are intervening, avoid the area", the Prefecture de Police said in a statement on Twitter.
The fire was spotted in offices on Boulevard des Capucines 17, just in front of the Paris Opera and the Café de la Paix.
Several videos purportedly from the site of the incident have since appeared online, depicting thick smoke and flames, raging in the building.