Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video

According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

A major blaze erupted in the centre of the French capital on Saturday morning, in a building on the Boulevard des Capucines, authorities said.The fire was spotted in offices on Boulevard des Capucines 17, just in front of the Paris Opera and the Café de la Paix.Several videos purportedly from the site of the incident have since appeared online, depicting thick smoke and flames, raging in the building.

