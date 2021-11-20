Registration was successful!
International
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/fire-breaks-out-near-place-de-lopera-in-paris---video-1090880605.html
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far.
2021-11-20T10:45+0000
2021-11-20T10:55+0000
france
paris
fire
A major blaze erupted in the centre of the French capital on Saturday morning, in a building on the Boulevard des Capucines, authorities said.The fire was spotted in offices on Boulevard des Capucines 17, just in front of the Paris Opera and the Café de la Paix.Several videos purportedly from the site of the incident have since appeared online, depicting thick smoke and flames, raging in the building.
france
paris
france, paris, fire

Fire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video

10:45 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 20.11.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far.
A major blaze erupted in the centre of the French capital on Saturday morning, in a building on the Boulevard des Capucines, authorities said.

"Firemen are intervening, avoid the area", the Prefecture de Police said in a statement on Twitter.

The fire was spotted in offices on Boulevard des Capucines 17, just in front of the Paris Opera and the Café de la Paix.
Several videos purportedly from the site of the incident have since appeared online, depicting thick smoke and flames, raging in the building.
