Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/filipino-pastor-who-claimed-to-be-son-of-god-charged-with-sex-trafficking-report-says-1090877955.html
Filipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
Filipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
This is not the first time the clergyman has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2018, he was arrested in the US after federal agents found $350,000 in... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T07:41+0000
2021-11-20T07:41+0000
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090877920_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e5fc946deb36e7c575ef85d28ebd2945.jpg
He's called himself the "appointed son of God" and argued that he is mankind's saviour who possesses divine powers, but judging by a federal indictment released by the US Attorney's Office Central District of California, Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy is a rapist and a sex trafficker who profited off of the people he and his associates brainwashed. According to the indictment, Quiboloy, believed to be 71, forced women and girls as young as 12 to have sex with him in what he called "night duty". The pastor told his victims that the sexual intercourse was a "privilege" and "God's will", as well as a "necessary demonstration of commitment" to him.The indictment states that when girls and women hesitated or didn't want to have sex with Quiboloy, he would threaten and physically abuse them and said they "risked eternal damnation", because they had the "devil" inside of them. Those who managed to escape were attacked during sermons and televised masses, with the clergyman accusing women of sexual promiscuity.Kingdom of Jesus Christ ChurchApollo Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) church in 1985 in Davao City, Philippines, court records show. Over the years, the church has become popular among local residents and reportedly abroad. According to KJC's website, it allegedly has 6 million members in 200 countries. In 1998, KJC founded the Children's Joy Foundation, a charitable organisation whose mission is to help "disadvantaged, neglected, and poor children around the world" and in the Philippines.Per the indictment, Quiboloy and his accomplices trafficked church members into the United States through fraudulently obtained visas and told them to solicit money for charity. That money was used to pay for the church's operations as well as the lavish lifestyle of its leaders. The indictment states that members who succeeded in raising funds for KJC then entered into sham marriages in the US or were given fraudulent student visas so that they could stay in the country and solicit more money for Quiboloy and his accomplices.It appears that the scheme was quite successful. Court documents show that the Filipino pastor has homes in three US states - California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Quiboloy himself founded a television channel in the Philippines that broadcasts KJC's sermons. The church also owns 17 radio stations and 2 newspapers.The pastor has been involved in the country's politics as well. In 2010, he endorsed presidential candidate Gilbert Teodoro, telling a crowd of supporters that God had appointed the politician president of the Philippines. When Mr Teodoro lost Quiboloy said there was widespread fraud and cheating in the elections.His next forecast, however, was spot on. In 2016, he endorsed Rodrigo Duterte, then mayor of Davao City, who became president. During the presidential campaign Quiboloy lent Duterte his private jet and later gifted him a house.Response From Church and Philippine AuthoritiesPer the indictment, three defendants, including Apollo Quiboloy are at large, with the pastor likely in the Philippines. Michael Green, an attorney representing the clergyman, has dismissed the accusations against his client. The moment came in an interview with The Washington Post, where he said the indictment is based on false testimony from former members of the church.The Kingdom of Jesus Christ said its leaders were "maliciously accused" and dubbed the victims mentioned in the court papers as "dissidents".The Washington Post writes that the Philippines would be willing to cooperate with the United States on extradition. A spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said the politician will decide whether to keep Apollo Quiloboy as his spiritual adviser.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090877920_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e19795cfae7adfaf993192cf6c0fa1fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific

Filipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says

07:41 GMT 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANMAN DEJETOApollo Quiboloy, head of "the Kingdom of Jesus Christ," a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte
Apollo Quiboloy, head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANMAN DEJETO
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
This is not the first time the clergyman has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2018, he was arrested in the US after federal agents found $350,000 in cash stuffed in socks as well as gun parts on his private jet. In 2019, a Philippine woman accused him of child abuse, rape, and human trafficking.
He's called himself the "appointed son of God" and argued that he is mankind's saviour who possesses divine powers, but judging by a federal indictment released by the US Attorney's Office Central District of California, Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy is a rapist and a sex trafficker who profited off of the people he and his associates brainwashed.

According to the indictment, Quiboloy, believed to be 71, forced women and girls as young as 12 to have sex with him in what he called "night duty". The pastor told his victims that the sexual intercourse was a "privilege" and "God's will", as well as a "necessary demonstration of commitment" to him.

The indictment states that when girls and women hesitated or didn't want to have sex with Quiboloy, he would threaten and physically abuse them and said they "risked eternal damnation", because they had the "devil" inside of them. Those who managed to escape were attacked during sermons and televised masses, with the clergyman accusing women of sexual promiscuity.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church

Apollo Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) church in 1985 in Davao City, Philippines, court records show. Over the years, the church has become popular among local residents and reportedly abroad. According to KJC's website, it allegedly has 6 million members in 200 countries. In 1998, KJC founded the Children's Joy Foundation, a charitable organisation whose mission is to help "disadvantaged, neglected, and poor children around the world" and in the Philippines.

Per the indictment, Quiboloy and his accomplices trafficked church members into the United States through fraudulently obtained visas and told them to solicit money for charity. That money was used to pay for the church's operations as well as the lavish lifestyle of its leaders. The indictment states that members who succeeded in raising funds for KJC then entered into sham marriages in the US or were given fraudulent student visas so that they could stay in the country and solicit more money for Quiboloy and his accomplices.
It appears that the scheme was quite successful. Court documents show that the Filipino pastor has homes in three US states - California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Quiboloy himself founded a television channel in the Philippines that broadcasts KJC's sermons. The church also owns 17 radio stations and 2 newspapers.

The pastor has been involved in the country's politics as well. In 2010, he endorsed presidential candidate Gilbert Teodoro, telling a crowd of supporters that God had appointed the politician president of the Philippines. When Mr Teodoro lost Quiboloy said there was widespread fraud and cheating in the elections.

His next forecast, however, was spot on. In 2016, he endorsed Rodrigo Duterte, then mayor of Davao City, who became president. During the presidential campaign Quiboloy lent Duterte his private jet and later gifted him a house.

Response From Church and Philippine Authorities

Per the indictment, three defendants, including Apollo Quiboloy are at large, with the pastor likely in the Philippines. Michael Green, an attorney representing the clergyman, has dismissed the accusations against his client. The moment came in an interview with The Washington Post, where he said the indictment is based on false testimony from former members of the church.

"He [Quiboloy] is being accused by people that have lied about him for years. These people are trying to destroy him and the church... We'll defend the case", Green told the newspaper.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ said its leaders were "maliciously accused" and dubbed the victims mentioned in the court papers as "dissidents".

"We are confident and ready to face whatever is hurled against Pastor Quiboloy and the Kingdom leaders", it said.

The Washington Post writes that the Philippines would be willing to cooperate with the United States on extradition. A spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said the politician will decide whether to keep Apollo Quiloboy as his spiritual adviser.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMT'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
07:41 GMTFilipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
06:55 GMTJapan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
06:31 GMT'Political Rubbish': Chinese Media Blasts US Senator Cotton for Calls to Boycott Beijing Olympics
06:28 GMTIranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
06:24 GMTSalma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'
04:24 GMTUS Intel Reportedly Claims China Was Building Secret Military Facility in UAE Port
03:24 GMTUK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'
03:15 GMTWhite House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports
03:05 GMTWatch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
02:42 GMT'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report
02:17 GMTUS Senator Introduces Measure to Trigger Sanctions if Russia 'Escalates' Conflict in Ukraine
02:05 GMTAerospace Company Offers Ion Thruster to Process Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
01:51 GMTVenezuela Welcomes Nicaraguan Exit From Organization of American States
01:02 GMTPsaki Says Harris' 'Historic' 1 Hour 25 Min as Acting President Will Inspire 'Many Women'
00:56 GMT‘Not a Colony of Any Power’: Nicaragua Withdraws From OAS After Group Calls Ortega ‘Autocrat’
YesterdayFemale Worker Called 'Onion Booty' Sues Tesla for Allowing Sexual Harassment at Work - Report