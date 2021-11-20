https://sputniknews.com/20211120/filipino-pastor-who-claimed-to-be-son-of-god-charged-with-sex-trafficking-report-says-1090877955.html

Filipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says

Filipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says

This is not the first time the clergyman has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2018, he was arrested in the US after federal agents found $350,000 in... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T07:41+0000

2021-11-20T07:41+0000

2021-11-20T07:41+0000

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090877920_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e5fc946deb36e7c575ef85d28ebd2945.jpg

He's called himself the "appointed son of God" and argued that he is mankind's saviour who possesses divine powers, but judging by a federal indictment released by the US Attorney's Office Central District of California, Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy is a rapist and a sex trafficker who profited off of the people he and his associates brainwashed. According to the indictment, Quiboloy, believed to be 71, forced women and girls as young as 12 to have sex with him in what he called "night duty". The pastor told his victims that the sexual intercourse was a "privilege" and "God's will", as well as a "necessary demonstration of commitment" to him.The indictment states that when girls and women hesitated or didn't want to have sex with Quiboloy, he would threaten and physically abuse them and said they "risked eternal damnation", because they had the "devil" inside of them. Those who managed to escape were attacked during sermons and televised masses, with the clergyman accusing women of sexual promiscuity.Kingdom of Jesus Christ ChurchApollo Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) church in 1985 in Davao City, Philippines, court records show. Over the years, the church has become popular among local residents and reportedly abroad. According to KJC's website, it allegedly has 6 million members in 200 countries. In 1998, KJC founded the Children's Joy Foundation, a charitable organisation whose mission is to help "disadvantaged, neglected, and poor children around the world" and in the Philippines.Per the indictment, Quiboloy and his accomplices trafficked church members into the United States through fraudulently obtained visas and told them to solicit money for charity. That money was used to pay for the church's operations as well as the lavish lifestyle of its leaders. The indictment states that members who succeeded in raising funds for KJC then entered into sham marriages in the US or were given fraudulent student visas so that they could stay in the country and solicit more money for Quiboloy and his accomplices.It appears that the scheme was quite successful. Court documents show that the Filipino pastor has homes in three US states - California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Quiboloy himself founded a television channel in the Philippines that broadcasts KJC's sermons. The church also owns 17 radio stations and 2 newspapers.The pastor has been involved in the country's politics as well. In 2010, he endorsed presidential candidate Gilbert Teodoro, telling a crowd of supporters that God had appointed the politician president of the Philippines. When Mr Teodoro lost Quiboloy said there was widespread fraud and cheating in the elections.His next forecast, however, was spot on. In 2016, he endorsed Rodrigo Duterte, then mayor of Davao City, who became president. During the presidential campaign Quiboloy lent Duterte his private jet and later gifted him a house.Response From Church and Philippine AuthoritiesPer the indictment, three defendants, including Apollo Quiboloy are at large, with the pastor likely in the Philippines. Michael Green, an attorney representing the clergyman, has dismissed the accusations against his client. The moment came in an interview with The Washington Post, where he said the indictment is based on false testimony from former members of the church.The Kingdom of Jesus Christ said its leaders were "maliciously accused" and dubbed the victims mentioned in the court papers as "dissidents".The Washington Post writes that the Philippines would be willing to cooperate with the United States on extradition. A spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte said the politician will decide whether to keep Apollo Quiloboy as his spiritual adviser.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

asia & pacific