European Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press

Talks about the need to establish a European rapid deployment force have been taking place since the end of the last century, but have so far resulted in no... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Member states of the European Union received a draft blueprint for the creation of a joint military force, CNN has reported, citing an obtained copy of the document called the "Strategic Compass for Security and Defence".According to the US broadcaster, the blueprints suggest creating a rapid deployment force consisting of up to 5,000 troops recruited from EU states on a per-need basis when a crisis that could affect the bloc emerges. The proposed "EU army's" goals reportedly range from evacuation to dealing with a humanitarian crisis at the border. Its missions could also include peacekeeping operations, CNN said.The blueprint reportedly suggests that not all member states will be required to take part in the costly endeavour, but they will have a say in when it is deployed. The details of the proposed military force's decision-making procedures, however, have not been worked out yet, the media outlet said.The creation of the force will require a "joined-up approach in defence procurement, research and intelligence", as well as additional spending by the bloc's member-states, CNN reported, citing the document. At the same time, the proposed military force will not be permanent and will only be called up when required to deal with an EU-level mission.The idea of the creation of a European joint military force has long been discussed among EU member states, but has so far not led to any proposals that would satisfy everyone. Most recently these discussions were resurrected during the presidency of Donald Trump in the US, whose policy towards the EU prompted many countries to claim that the economic bloc could no longer rely on Washington in terms of military protection. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long been championing the idea of an "EU army", went as far as to claim that the NATO alliance had become "brain dead".

