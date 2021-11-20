Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/european-unions-plan-for-joint-military-force-leaked-to-us-press-1090888691.html
European Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
European Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
Talks about the need to establish a European rapid deployment force have been taking place since the end of the last century, but have so far resulted in no... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T19:26+0000
2021-11-20T19:26+0000
military & intelligence
europe
army
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105419/81/1054198131_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f5d279699226d5de5e805bc665c6a404.jpg
Member states of the European Union received a draft blueprint for the creation of a joint military force, CNN has reported, citing an obtained copy of the document called the "Strategic Compass for Security and Defence".According to the US broadcaster, the blueprints suggest creating a rapid deployment force consisting of up to 5,000 troops recruited from EU states on a per-need basis when a crisis that could affect the bloc emerges. The proposed "EU army's" goals reportedly range from evacuation to dealing with a humanitarian crisis at the border. Its missions could also include peacekeeping operations, CNN said.The blueprint reportedly suggests that not all member states will be required to take part in the costly endeavour, but they will have a say in when it is deployed. The details of the proposed military force's decision-making procedures, however, have not been worked out yet, the media outlet said.The creation of the force will require a "joined-up approach in defence procurement, research and intelligence", as well as additional spending by the bloc's member-states, CNN reported, citing the document. At the same time, the proposed military force will not be permanent and will only be called up when required to deal with an EU-level mission.The idea of the creation of a European joint military force has long been discussed among EU member states, but has so far not led to any proposals that would satisfy everyone. Most recently these discussions were resurrected during the presidency of Donald Trump in the US, whose policy towards the EU prompted many countries to claim that the economic bloc could no longer rely on Washington in terms of military protection. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long been championing the idea of an "EU army", went as far as to claim that the NATO alliance had become "brain dead".
https://sputniknews.com/20190420/eu-defence-fund-1074312612.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105419/81/1054198131_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9363b73375a789b877bd40168ae03f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, europe, army, european union

European Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press

19:26 GMT 20.11.2021
CC0 / / EU
EU - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Talks about the need to establish a European rapid deployment force have been taking place since the end of the last century, but have so far resulted in no progress on the issue. These discussions reignited several years ago amid European leaders' claims that they can no longer entirely rely on the US' protection.
Member states of the European Union received a draft blueprint for the creation of a joint military force, CNN has reported, citing an obtained copy of the document called the "Strategic Compass for Security and Defence".
According to the US broadcaster, the blueprints suggest creating a rapid deployment force consisting of up to 5,000 troops recruited from EU states on a per-need basis when a crisis that could affect the bloc emerges. The proposed "EU army's" goals reportedly range from evacuation to dealing with a humanitarian crisis at the border. Its missions could also include peacekeeping operations, CNN said.
The blueprint reportedly suggests that not all member states will be required to take part in the costly endeavour, but they will have a say in when it is deployed. The details of the proposed military force's decision-making procedures, however, have not been worked out yet, the media outlet said.
French army soldiers patrol as tourists form a queue at the entrance of the Louvre museum in Paris, France as the French capital is under high security during the UEFA 2016 European Championship - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2019
€13Bln EU Defence Fund: A Routine Move or Step Toward Creating European Army?
20 April 2019, 17:28 GMT
The creation of the force will require a "joined-up approach in defence procurement, research and intelligence", as well as additional spending by the bloc's member-states, CNN reported, citing the document. At the same time, the proposed military force will not be permanent and will only be called up when required to deal with an EU-level mission.
The idea of the creation of a European joint military force has long been discussed among EU member states, but has so far not led to any proposals that would satisfy everyone. Most recently these discussions were resurrected during the presidency of Donald Trump in the US, whose policy towards the EU prompted many countries to claim that the economic bloc could no longer rely on Washington in terms of military protection. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long been championing the idea of an "EU army", went as far as to claim that the NATO alliance had become "brain dead".
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:26 GMTEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
19:19 GMTPentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
18:53 GMTWhite House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
18:06 GMTColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
17:53 GMTChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
17:12 GMTAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
16:55 GMTPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video