Czech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The health ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported on Saturday the biggest ever numbers of new COVID-19 cases logged within... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Over 70% of those Czechs eligible for vaccination have received their vaccine shots, which amounts to 6.24 million out of 10 million citizens.Since Monday, the Czech government will tighten restrictions, especially with regard to those who have not been vaccinated and who never contracted COVID-19. Such people will be barred from shops, except for groceries and drugstores, restaurants and cafes, and cultural events.In Slovakia, less than 50% of the 5-million population has been fully immunised against COVID-19, which amounts to 2.43 million people.Since Monday, Slovakia will start a lockdown for the unvaccinated and those who have not recovered from the disease recently. Such people will be banned from restaurants, cafes, shops, except for essential commodities, and culture, sports, and other public events.

