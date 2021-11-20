Registration was successful!
Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
Czech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The health ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported on Saturday the biggest ever numbers of new COVID-19 cases logged within... 20.11.2021
Over 70% of those Czechs eligible for vaccination have received their vaccine shots, which amounts to 6.24 million out of 10 million citizens.Since Monday, the Czech government will tighten restrictions, especially with regard to those who have not been vaccinated and who never contracted COVID-19. Such people will be barred from shops, except for groceries and drugstores, restaurants and cafes, and cultural events.In Slovakia, less than 50% of the 5-million population has been fully immunised against COVID-19, which amounts to 2.43 million people.Since Monday, Slovakia will start a lockdown for the unvaccinated and those who have not recovered from the disease recently. Such people will be banned from restaurants, cafes, shops, except for essential commodities, and culture, sports, and other public events.
Czech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

13:26 GMT 20.11.2021
Subscribe
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The health ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported on Saturday the biggest ever numbers of new COVID-19 cases logged within the past 24 hours, since the beginning of the pandemic.

"On Friday, the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases during the pandemic was recorded - 22,936 people, which is 9,562 more than yesterday. As many as 4,890 people have been hospitalised, and 52 people died. The total number of those who died of the coronavirus exceeded 32,000, rising to 32,005. A total of 197,305 people are currently ill with COVID-19," the Czech health ministry said.

Over 70% of those Czechs eligible for vaccination have received their vaccine shots, which amounts to 6.24 million out of 10 million citizens.
Since Monday, the Czech government will tighten restrictions, especially with regard to those who have not been vaccinated and who never contracted COVID-19. Such people will be barred from shops, except for groceries and drugstores, restaurants and cafes, and cultural events.

"On Friday, 27,200 tests have been done, which confirmed 9,171 cases. This is the biggest daily number during the whole pandemic. Additionally, over 70% of the ill have not been vaccinated. As many as 37 people died, and the total number of deaths during the pandemic is 13,818. And 2,997 people have been hospitalised," the Slovak health ministry said.

In Slovakia, less than 50% of the 5-million population has been fully immunised against COVID-19, which amounts to 2.43 million people.
Since Monday, Slovakia will start a lockdown for the unvaccinated and those who have not recovered from the disease recently. Such people will be banned from restaurants, cafes, shops, except for essential commodities, and culture, sports, and other public events.
