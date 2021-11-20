Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/colombian-president-slams-police-academy-cadets-donning-nazi-uniforms-1090888037.html
Colombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
Colombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
The incident happened when the country's police academy was engaging in a "cultural exchange" as a part of a broader policy to improve law enforcement's image... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T18:06+0000
2021-11-20T18:06+0000
latin america
colombia
nazi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090887951_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b08388ae714a3f21c3269bbaf8e02221.jpg
Colombian President Iván Duque had to come up with excuses on 20 November after members of the country's Simón Bolívar Police Academy dressed up in the uniforms of Nazi Germany for a "cultural exchange" event. After photos of it made a fuss online, the president strongly condemned the police academy's choice of festive garments.The president's rebuke came after members of the Colombian police academy were spotted wearing Wehrmacht and SS uniforms, which also sported swastikas. One of the participants even flashed a moustache styled after the one of Adolf Hitler. The organisers also decorated the scene of the event with tablecloths featuring swastikas, as well as a very rough replica of a German WWII-era plane with Luftwaffe insignia.To add to the PR disaster of the event, which was organised as a part of a broader effort at improving the police's image, the academy posted images of it on social media, accompanying it with a caption:Apart from taking flak from the online community, the German and Israeli embassies in Colombia, as well as the president, the academy also lost its chair, who was fired in the aftermath of the scandal. The country's Defence Ministry, the police's parent agency, also issued a statement assuring that law enforcement's training guidelines in no way "envisage an activity such as the one which took place" during the scandalous event.
https://sputniknews.com/20210221/columbia-professor-admits-to-using-heroin-regularly-for-work-life-balance---report-1082141078.html
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090887951_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06bf1438d5075458320a4f7194cd33de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, colombia, nazi

Colombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms

18:06 GMT 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYIvan Duque Marquez, President of Colombia, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Colombia, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The incident happened when the country's police academy was engaging in a "cultural exchange" as a part of a broader policy to improve law enforcement's image following the dispersal of anti-government protests earlier in 2021. Apparently, this goal will now require additional PR-disaster management.
Colombian President Iván Duque had to come up with excuses on 20 November after members of the country's Simón Bolívar Police Academy dressed up in the uniforms of Nazi Germany for a "cultural exchange" event. After photos of it made a fuss online, the president strongly condemned the police academy's choice of festive garments.

"Any apology for Nazism is unacceptable and I condemn any demonstration that uses or refers to symbols referring to those responsible for the Jewish Holocaust that claimed the lives of more than 6 million people", the president said.

The president's rebuke came after members of the Colombian police academy were spotted wearing Wehrmacht and SS uniforms, which also sported swastikas. One of the participants even flashed a moustache styled after the one of Adolf Hitler. The organisers also decorated the scene of the event with tablecloths featuring swastikas, as well as a very rough replica of a German WWII-era plane with Luftwaffe insignia.
To add to the PR disaster of the event, which was organised as a part of a broader effort at improving the police's image, the academy posted images of it on social media, accompanying it with a caption:

"From the Simón Bolívar police academy in the city of Tulua, we are organising an international week with guest country Germany. With these cultural exchanges, we are strengthening the knowledge of our police students", the social media post said.

Columbia University - Alma Mater and Low Memorial Library - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2021
Columbia Professor Admits to Using Heroin Regularly for ‘Work-Life Balance’ – Report
21 February, 03:31 GMT
Apart from taking flak from the online community, the German and Israeli embassies in Colombia, as well as the president, the academy also lost its chair, who was fired in the aftermath of the scandal. The country's Defence Ministry, the police's parent agency, also issued a statement assuring that law enforcement's training guidelines in no way "envisage an activity such as the one which took place" during the scandalous event.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:06 GMTColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
17:53 GMTChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
17:12 GMTAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
16:55 GMTPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany