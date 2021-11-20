Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/chinese-embassy-to-help-raise-money-for-pandas-living-in-finnish-zoo-1090888175.html
Chinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
Chinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Chinese Embassy in Finland began accepting donations to help support pandas in the Ahtari Zoo, the embassy's spokesman told Sputnik on... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T17:53+0000
2021-11-20T17:53+0000
pandas
china
finland
olympics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/64/1077306490_0:0:999:562_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8146495a71aa5b69e10d3434138cff.jpg
The pandas were gifted to the country by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Finland in 2017. The animals arrived in Helsinki in January 2018 and were then transported to the Ahtari Zoo, where a large pavilion was specially constructed for them. The pandas are in Finland on a 15-year lease.The zoo has been experiencing financial troubles lately as it suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic lockdown and a decrease in the number of visitors. Additionally, the maintenance of giant pandas is very expensive as they need at least 30 kilograms of fresh bamboo daily.China and Finland have reportedly signed two agreements on pandas, under one of which Finland is obligated to inform China about the animals' condition. In November, Ahtari mayor said that the pandas' upkeep costs the city around 1 million euros a year ($1.13 million) and the bears will have to be returned to China if the funding cannot be secured.The Chinese embassy also noted that it is hard to assess the possible damage to bilateral relations if the animals are returned, especially given the fact that the mascot of the upcoming Beijing Olympics is a snow-covered panda.The embassy expects that the funding for the pandas will be collected by December 25.Only six zoos in the European Union — in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, — have giant pandas. The animals are believed to be used by Beijing as a tool of diplomacy.
china
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/64/1077306490_107:0:856:562_1920x0_80_0_0_28c790915e0f8e93a93ed0edb2e23e94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandas, china, finland, olympics

Chinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo

17:53 GMT 20.11.2021
© Photo : ipandachannel/instagramPanda
Panda - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Photo : ipandachannel/instagram
Subscribe
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Chinese Embassy in Finland began accepting donations to help support pandas in the Ahtari Zoo, the embassy's spokesman told Sputnik on Saturday, citing Ambassador Chen Li.
The pandas were gifted to the country by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Finland in 2017. The animals arrived in Helsinki in January 2018 and were then transported to the Ahtari Zoo, where a large pavilion was specially constructed for them. The pandas are in Finland on a 15-year lease.
The zoo has been experiencing financial troubles lately as it suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic lockdown and a decrease in the number of visitors. Additionally, the maintenance of giant pandas is very expensive as they need at least 30 kilograms of fresh bamboo daily.
China and Finland have reportedly signed two agreements on pandas, under one of which Finland is obligated to inform China about the animals' condition. In November, Ahtari mayor said that the pandas' upkeep costs the city around 1 million euros a year ($1.13 million) and the bears will have to be returned to China if the funding cannot be secured.
"We have been briefed on the situation and immediately asked for help from Chinese companies and organizations operating in Finland on possible donations. Finland received the pandas from China as a valuable gift in honor of the 100th anniversary of independence. It would be very sad if the pandas were sent back after just four years. In fact, this has never happened before, and I do not want this to happen in Finland," the spokesman said.
The Chinese embassy also noted that it is hard to assess the possible damage to bilateral relations if the animals are returned, especially given the fact that the mascot of the upcoming Beijing Olympics is a snow-covered panda.
The embassy expects that the funding for the pandas will be collected by December 25.
Only six zoos in the European Union — in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, — have giant pandas. The animals are believed to be used by Beijing as a tool of diplomacy.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:06 GMTColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
17:53 GMTChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
17:12 GMTAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
16:55 GMTPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany