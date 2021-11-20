Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/child-rape-killer-pitchfork-jailed-again-after-breaking-parole-terms-1090885491.html
Child Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
Child Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
Colin Pitchfork was jailed for minimum of 28 years in 1988 after DNA evidence incriminated him in the rapes and murders of two schoolgirls in 1983 and 1986... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T15:36+0000
2021-11-20T15:36+0000
britain
arrest
great britain
murder
license
rape
parole
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083777596_0:59:267:209_1920x0_80_0_0_11dd0e5a37c16e3db609815c0b60d0ec.jpg
A man who raped and killed two teenage girls four decades ago has been jailed again after breaching the conditions of his early release.Colin Pitchfork was freed on license in September, 33 years after his conviction for the rapes and murders by strangulation of Leicestershire 15-year-olds Lynda Mann in 1983 and Dawn Ashworth in 1986.But he was returned to custody on Friday after being arrested for an unspecified breach of his parole rules. Pitchfork was forced to wear an electronic location-tracking tag as a condition of his release, while living at a designated address and signing the sex offenders register. Dawn Ashworth's mother Barbara said she was "pleased" Pitchfork was back in prison.Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa campaigned against Pitchfork's release on license, but said on Friday that his re-imprisonment showed the system was "working".Then-home secretary Douglas Hurd imposed a 30-year minimum term to his life sentence in 1988, which was reduced to 28 years on appeal.
https://sputniknews.com/20210902/-as-schoolgirls-killer-colin-pitchfork-released-who-else-could-be-freed-under-uk-legal-loophole-1083778332.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083777596_0:34:267:234_1920x0_80_0_0_5f420d5a0caf073be4b2db4a1e415098.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, arrest, great britain, murder, license, rape, parole

Child Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms

15:36 GMT 20.11.2021
© Photo : Leicestershire PoliceColin Pitchfork, who was released in August 2021 after 34 years in prison
Colin Pitchfork, who was released in August 2021 after 34 years in prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Photo : Leicestershire Police
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Colin Pitchfork was jailed for minimum of 28 years in 1988 after DNA evidence incriminated him in the rapes and murders of two schoolgirls in 1983 and 1986. The mother of one of his victims and the local MP opposed his early release two months ago.
A man who raped and killed two teenage girls four decades ago has been jailed again after breaching the conditions of his early release.
Colin Pitchfork was freed on license in September, 33 years after his conviction for the rapes and murders by strangulation of Leicestershire 15-year-olds Lynda Mann in 1983 and Dawn Ashworth in 1986.
But he was returned to custody on Friday after being arrested for an unspecified breach of his parole rules.
"Protecting the public is our number one priority so when offenders breach the conditions of their release and potentially pose an increased risk, we don't hesitate to return them to custody," a Probation Service spokesperson said.
Pitchfork was forced to wear an electronic location-tracking tag as a condition of his release, while living at a designated address and signing the sex offenders register.
Prison bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2021
As Schoolgirls’ Killer Colin Pitchfork Released, Who Else Could Be Freed Under UK Legal Loophole?
2 September, 11:47 GMT
Dawn Ashworth's mother Barbara said she was "pleased" Pitchfork was back in prison.
"It's a safer place when he's behind bars and I won't have to worry about other people being hurt by him for the time being."
Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa campaigned against Pitchfork's release on license, but said on Friday that his re-imprisonment showed the system was "working".
"Pitchfork's behaviour has given sufficient cause for concern to the probation authorities," Costa said. "Pitchfork is under the most stringent of licence conditions and perhaps this recall evidences that those conditions are working."
Then-home secretary Douglas Hurd imposed a 30-year minimum term to his life sentence in 1988, which was reduced to 28 years on appeal.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages
12:56 GMTNYT Reporter Had Her Kenosha Riots Piece Delayed Until After Biden's Victory in 2020