https://sputniknews.com/20211120/another-pandemic-of-evolved-sars-viruses-could-come-from-rodents-study-says-1090889564.html

Another Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says

Another Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says

New Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says

2021-11-20T20:49+0000

2021-11-20T20:49+0000

2021-11-20T20:49+0000

tech

sars coronavirus

rats

covid-19

study

virus

rodents

pandemic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/81/1053308131_0:28:1920:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_97a12170173b62f1e81b39a835088250.jpg

Rodents can be asymptomatic carriers of viruses similar to SARS, which means the next devastating pandemic could come from rats, according to a study by Princeton University published in PLOS Computational Biology.The researchers analyzed various mammalian species, focusing on those receptors that SARS viruses bind to. The results showed that some rodent species have been repeatedly exposed to SARS-like coronaviruses in the past and have developed some resistance to them.The study showed that rats underwent a rapid evolution of the ACE2 receptor, which SARS viruses use to enter a cell. This is indicated, in particular, by the wide variety of amino acid sequences encoding the receptor.As the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be transmitted from animal to person, identifying animals that carry viruses while being protected against them could become vital to prevent future outbreaks, the scientists noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

tech, sars coronavirus, rats, covid-19, study, virus, rodents, pandemic