WTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player

Earlier this week, the WTA demanded an investigation into Peng's disappearance.So far, all attempts by the WTA to reach Peng or establish her whereabouts have been unsuccessful, according to Simon.He also expressed doubt about an email allegedly sent to him by Peng claiming she was fine and dismissed her previous sexual violence allegations. The email was released on Wednesday by China's state-run broadcaster CGTN only in English, while the national media has not covered it.The scandal erupted on 2 November, when the 35-year-old sports star on her Weibo account accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese internet and social networks. After that, she stopped communicating and appearing in public.

