WTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
WTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has expressed a readiness to halt its activities in China in response to a lack of information about... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier this week, the WTA demanded an investigation into Peng's disappearance.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it", WTA head Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

So far, all attempts by the WTA to reach Peng or establish her whereabouts have been unsuccessful, according to Simon.

He also expressed doubt about an email allegedly sent to him by Peng claiming she was fine and dismissed her previous sexual violence allegations. The email was released on Wednesday by China's state-run broadcaster CGTN only in English, while the national media has not covered it.

The scandal erupted on 2 November, when the 35-year-old sports star on her Weibo account accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese internet and social networks. After that, she stopped communicating and appearing in public.
WTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player

09:02 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / WILLIAM WEST(FILES) This file photo taken on January 13, 2019 shows China's Peng Shuai serving the ball during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 13, 2019 shows China's Peng Shuai serving the ball during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / WILLIAM WEST
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has expressed a readiness to halt its activities in China in response to a lack of information about the whereabouts of the country's famous tennis player, Peng Shuai, who had previously accused a prominent Chinese politician of sexual abuse.
Earlier this week, the WTA demanded an investigation into Peng's disappearance.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it", WTA head Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

So far, all attempts by the WTA to reach Peng or establish her whereabouts have been unsuccessful, according to Simon.
He also expressed doubt about an email allegedly sent to him by Peng claiming she was fine and dismissed her previous sexual violence allegations. The email was released on Wednesday by China's state-run broadcaster CGTN only in English, while the national media has not covered it.
The scandal erupted on 2 November, when the 35-year-old sports star on her Weibo account accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese internet and social networks. After that, she stopped communicating and appearing in public.
