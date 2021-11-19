Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/white-house-asks-pentagon-to-scrutinize-military-exercises-in-europe-reports-say-1090867966.html
White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say
White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say
White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say
2021-11-19T19:45+0000
2021-11-19T20:21+0000
us
russia
white house
military exercise
us pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_0:55:2000:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_034aecddc44b33e1c4c0ad51d85220d6.jpg
The request sent by the White House is intended to give the administration full visibility into US military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, the official said. While most of the exercises in Europe are allegedly focused on protecting against Russia, the request is also related to other American military activities on the continent, the official added.The report comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia following the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow, as well as the alleged buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine, over which Pentagon officials have expressed concern and called for transparency.Earlier in this week, the US Air Force conducted routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence. Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/nato-nuclear-weapons-can-be-moved-to-east-from-germany-stoltenberg-1090854992.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_306:0:1879:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b79670b6923cdd41531f7c2ceb2ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, white house, military exercise, us pentagon

White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say

19:45 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 20:21 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AP PhotoIn this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland.
In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House asked the Pentagon to give them a rundown and justification of US military exercises performed in Europe in recent years to deter Russia amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a senior administration official.
The request sent by the White House is intended to give the administration full visibility into US military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, the official said. While most of the exercises in Europe are allegedly focused on protecting against Russia, the request is also related to other American military activities on the continent, the official added.
The report comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia following the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow, as well as the alleged buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine, over which Pentagon officials have expressed concern and called for transparency.
This photo provided by the Defense Department's Missile Defense Agency, taken Jan. 28, 2016, shows a long-range ground-based interceptor is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
10:47 GMT
Earlier in this week, the US Air Force conducted routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence. Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.
027000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:45 GMTTrump to Release New Book With Personally Handpicked Photos of His Tenure in White House
20:32 GMTMiss South Africa Triggers Heated Online Debates Over Pageant in Israel
19:45 GMTWhite House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say
19:06 GMTHamas Responds to UK Home Secretary's Ban on Palestinian Movement
18:49 GMTFun's Over? CPAC Bans Sesame Street Characters From 2022 Event Over Stance on Vaccines
18:43 GMTCrowd Buzz Outside Kenosha County Court as Jury Acquits Kyle Rittenhouse on All Charges
18:14 GMTKenosha Jury Rules Kyle Rittenhouse to be Not Guilty on All Counts in Protest Shooting
18:12 GMT'Another 1st': As Biden Temporarily Transfers Power to VP, 'President Harris' Rips Twitter Trends
18:03 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
17:46 GMTDems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
17:28 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors Allegedly Hid Identity of Key Witness From Defence
17:27 GMTSo Are They 'Friends' or Not? White House Changes Tune on Joe Biden's Relations With Xi Jinping
17:13 GMTDENV-2 Serotype Responsible for Worsening Dengue Outbreak Across India, Say Doctors
17:04 GMTRussia’s Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to Start in Next Few Years - Arms Exporter
16:58 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid
16:56 GMTUK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol
16:42 GMTNew USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
16:25 GMTUS Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?