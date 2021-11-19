https://sputniknews.com/20211119/white-house-asks-pentagon-to-scrutinize-military-exercises-in-europe-reports-say-1090867966.html

White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe, Reports Say

The request sent by the White House is intended to give the administration full visibility into US military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, the official said. While most of the exercises in Europe are allegedly focused on protecting against Russia, the request is also related to other American military activities on the continent, the official added.The report comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia following the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow, as well as the alleged buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine, over which Pentagon officials have expressed concern and called for transparency.Earlier in this week, the US Air Force conducted routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence. Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.

