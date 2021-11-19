Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-special-forces-reportedly-train-in-hawaii-to-be-set-for-possible-conflicts-with-russia-china-1090860528.html
US Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
US Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
Washington currently considers Russia and China as its two most likely near-peer adversaries in possible future conflicts. The Pentagon, in turn, is working on... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T15:50+0000
2021-11-19T15:50+0000
us
russia
china
green berets
us special forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090861627_0:61:750:483_1920x0_80_0_0_db872d22fbfc7d3a042cb7c6c5611f1f.jpg
As the US scales down its military's involvement in anti-terrorist operations, withdrawing from Afghanistan and reducing its presence in Iraq and Syria over the past few years, it has started to redeploy them for different kinds of missions, at least in relation to its Special Forces, the Business Insider has reported.According to the publication, the Pentagon's new focus where the training of special-operations units is concerned is preparation for potential armed conflicts with Russia and China (instead of dealing with insurgents such as the Taliban* or Daesh**).Some of the US Army Special-Operations Forces (ARSOF), including the Green Berets and 75th Ranger Regiment, have already started to prepare for this shift during the Lightning Forge 21 drills on Oahu Island, Hawaii, the BI reported.The Green Berets trained in a role that had been customary for them before the launch of US anti-terrorist operations in Afghanistan and other countries - the support of conventional armed forces. They have filled this role in many conflicts in which the US has taken part, such as the Second World War and Vietnam.The US Army confirmed that a Green Berets' unit from the 1st Special Forces Group worked with the 25th Infantry Division during the drills in Hawaii focusing on the area in which they excel - small-unit tactics. The latter is used to carry out ambushes, raids and even reconnaissance deep inside the enemy territory in support of the conventional forces' missions.The Lightning Forge exercise suggests that earlier recommendations by the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) on repurposing the Army' special operations units for confrontation with near-peer or peer adversaries, had been listened to in Pentagon. USASOC identified several roles that these elite units can play, namely infiltrating deeply into the enemy's denied areas, cooperation with - or leadership of - local guerrillas in the enemy's backyard, support for conventional forces and the destruction of the anti-access, area-denial (A2/AD) systems.The latter is one of the main headaches for the US military when it comes to China and especially Russia. Both countries have formidable anti-air defences, which can render US aircraft carriers and strategic bombers useless in open conflict. Russian anti-air defence systems have long been recognised by the Pentagon itself as some of the best in the world because they have in effect made parts of Russia inaccessible to American jets.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.**Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/chinese-journo-denounces-us-invaders-amid-news-of-secret-special-forces-training-on-taiwan-1089749963.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090861627_83:0:750:500_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd2029b95c13fc7a7ad4ade3ac34d0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, china, green berets, us special forces

US Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China

15:50 GMT 19.11.2021
© Photo : US Army/Sgt. 1st Class Jared N. Gehmann A Green Beret relays the coordinate of an enemy position during Exercise Lightning Forge on Oahu Island, October 18, 2021
A Green Beret relays the coordinate of an enemy position during Exercise Lightning Forge on Oahu Island, October 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© Photo : US Army/Sgt. 1st Class Jared N. Gehmann
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Washington currently considers Russia and China as its two most likely near-peer adversaries in possible future conflicts. The Pentagon, in turn, is working on keeping up with the two nations technologically and in terms of the military might.
As the US scales down its military's involvement in anti-terrorist operations, withdrawing from Afghanistan and reducing its presence in Iraq and Syria over the past few years, it has started to redeploy them for different kinds of missions, at least in relation to its Special Forces, the Business Insider has reported.
According to the publication, the Pentagon's new focus where the training of special-operations units is concerned is preparation for potential armed conflicts with Russia and China (instead of dealing with insurgents such as the Taliban* or Daesh**).
Some of the US Army Special-Operations Forces (ARSOF), including the Green Berets and 75th Ranger Regiment, have already started to prepare for this shift during the Lightning Forge 21 drills on Oahu Island, Hawaii, the BI reported.
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Chinese Journo Denounces ‘US Invaders’ Amid News of Secret Special Forces Training on Taiwan
7 October, 19:57 GMT
The Green Berets trained in a role that had been customary for them before the launch of US anti-terrorist operations in Afghanistan and other countries - the support of conventional armed forces. They have filled this role in many conflicts in which the US has taken part, such as the Second World War and Vietnam.
The US Army confirmed that a Green Berets' unit from the 1st Special Forces Group worked with the 25th Infantry Division during the drills in Hawaii focusing on the area in which they excel - small-unit tactics. The latter is used to carry out ambushes, raids and even reconnaissance deep inside the enemy territory in support of the conventional forces' missions.

"[The small-unit tactics can be used] to disrupt enemy defences, eliminate key targets, gather intelligence and provide increased manoeuvrability, improving the brigade's ability to destroy the enemy," the US Army said in a statement.

The Lightning Forge exercise suggests that earlier recommendations by the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) on repurposing the Army' special operations units for confrontation with near-peer or peer adversaries, had been listened to in Pentagon. USASOC identified several roles that these elite units can play, namely infiltrating deeply into the enemy's denied areas, cooperation with - or leadership of - local guerrillas in the enemy's backyard, support for conventional forces and the destruction of the anti-access, area-denial (A2/AD) systems.
The latter is one of the main headaches for the US military when it comes to China and especially Russia. Both countries have formidable anti-air defences, which can render US aircraft carriers and strategic bombers useless in open conflict. Russian anti-air defence systems have long been recognised by the Pentagon itself as some of the best in the world because they have in effect made parts of Russia inaccessible to American jets.
*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.
**Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions
14:08 GMT'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
14:04 GMTNever Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
13:36 GMTBiden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says
13:29 GMTMcCarthy Makes Dems Delay Vote on Biden's $1.75 Trillion Plan in Record-Breaking House Speech
13:20 GMT'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws