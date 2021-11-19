https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-filed-no-charges-against-russian-community-council-over-fara-concerns-board-member-says-1090848710.html

US Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US authorities have not filed charges against the Russian Community Council in the USA (RCC) over concerns related to the Foreign Agents...

The FBI has conducted searches of the homes of RCC Chair Elena Branson and Council Secretary Sergei Gladysh, Konev added.Konev said that the FBI also interviewed him, but did not search his house.In a statement published on their website, the RCC notes that FARA has on multiple occasions been criticised for its selective enforcement and targeting of individuals and organisations for engaging with countries that are out of favour with the US government.The RCC statement mentions that the FBI has questioned several hundred members of the Russian community across the country, including students and elderly individuals, and refers to the measure as "a form of pressure reminiscent of the Cold War era".At the same time, RCC Chair Elena Branson expressed hope that American intel drops its investigation into the council's members.The RCC announced on Thursday that it was temporarily suspending all activities due to an FBI probe into alleged FARA violations that targeted members of the Russian community in the US. FARA is a US law passed in 1938 requiring anyone representing the interests of foreign powers in a political or quasi-political capacity to disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.

