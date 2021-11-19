Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-billionaire-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein-buys-28-million-dollar-mansion-in-london-report-says--1090863761.html
US Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
US Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
The six-bedroom property was originally the home of the three-time UK Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, where he is said to have met with his cousin Rudyard... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T16:25+0000
2021-11-19T16:25+0000
society
jeffrey epstein
billionaire
sexual abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571197_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e777db97d67df220b56241a160a12a0.jpg
US billionaire Leon Black, who maintained a relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has bought a mansion in London, the Financial Times reported. According to the outlet, the investor shelled out $28.2 million for the luxury house located at 93 Eaton Square, which is $2.6 million less than the asking price, the newspaper said.The mansion has four bedrooms, three reception rooms, six bedroom suites, a modern family kitchen, mews kitchen, eight bathrooms as well as a garage and a garden. Beauchamp Estates, the selling agents, have declined to comment on the deal.The news comes at a difficult time for Leon Black, who this year stepped down as CEO of Apollo, a private equity firm he co-founded, over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, with dozens of women accusing him of sexual abuse and rape.Black and Epstein have known each other for decades and the late financier advised Black on estate planning and taxes. After the Epstein sex scandal broke out, Black wrote a letter to investors of Apollo, saying he had a "limited relationship" with the sex offender. In 2020, he asked the company to conduct an independent review of his relationship with the late financier. The investigation revealed that between 2012 and 2017 Black paid him a total of $148 million for financial services and donated another $10 million to Epstein’s charity.This was after Epstein’s first criminal case, which saw him plead guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was ordered to register as a sex offender.The investigation, however, did not find any evidence that Leon Black was involved in Epstein’s criminal activities. Following the release of the inquiry he stepped down as Apollo’s CEO and voiced regret over having had any involvement with Epstein.In September, a woman accused Black of raping her in Epstein’s mansion.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083571197_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c524a78d3679a2a0bf476067d981c66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, jeffrey epstein, billionaire, sexual abuse

US Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says

16:25 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonLeon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018.
Leon Black is pictured here in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The six-bedroom property was originally the home of the three-time UK Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, where he is said to have met with his cousin Rudyard Kipling and entertained his colleagues Winston Churchill and Neville Chamberlain.
US billionaire Leon Black, who maintained a relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has bought a mansion in London, the Financial Times reported. According to the outlet, the investor shelled out $28.2 million for the luxury house located at 93 Eaton Square, which is $2.6 million less than the asking price, the newspaper said.
The mansion has four bedrooms, three reception rooms, six bedroom suites, a modern family kitchen, mews kitchen, eight bathrooms as well as a garage and a garden. Beauchamp Estates, the selling agents, have declined to comment on the deal.

The news comes at a difficult time for Leon Black, who this year stepped down as CEO of Apollo, a private equity firm he co-founded, over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, with dozens of women accusing him of sexual abuse and rape.

Black and Epstein have known each other for decades and the late financier advised Black on estate planning and taxes. After the Epstein sex scandal broke out, Black wrote a letter to investors of Apollo, saying he had a "limited relationship" with the sex offender. In 2020, he asked the company to conduct an independent review of his relationship with the late financier. The investigation revealed that between 2012 and 2017 Black paid him a total of $148 million for financial services and donated another $10 million to Epstein’s charity.

This was after Epstein’s first criminal case, which saw him plead guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

The investigation, however, did not find any evidence that Leon Black was involved in Epstein’s criminal activities. Following the release of the inquiry he stepped down as Apollo’s CEO and voiced regret over having had any involvement with Epstein.

In September, a woman accused Black of raping her in Epstein’s mansion.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:25 GMTUS Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions
14:08 GMT'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
14:04 GMTNever Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
13:36 GMTBiden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says
13:29 GMTMcCarthy Makes Dems Delay Vote on Biden's $1.75 Trillion Plan in Record-Breaking House Speech
13:20 GMT'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'