'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Regarded as one of the modern-day greats of the game, former South African skipper AB de Villiers was nicknamed Mr 360 for his ability to hit unorthodox shots... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

South African icon AB de Villiers, considered as one of the best batsmen in history, retired from all forms of cricket on Friday.Announcing his retirement on Twitter, de Villiers acknowledged that his cricketing journey was "incredible", but it was time to move on as his passion for the gentlemen's game had waned."It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket", de Villiers said. "Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly".De Villiers' statement brought an end to a glorious career which spanned a long 17 years. During his time with the South African national cricket team, the 37-year-old played 114 (five-day matches)Tests, 228 (day-long) ODIs, and 78 (20-over matches) T20Is, besides captaining the side from 2011 to 2018.He will no longer take part in franchise T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was at RCB where he forged a long-term and deadly batting partnership and friendship with India great Virat Kohli.De Villiers last played for the RCB in the recently concluded IPL, playing a major role in the team's campaign through to the playoffs as he made an impressive 313 runs in 15 games.The Proteas great's association with the RCB began in 2011. During his decade-long stint with the franchise, de Villiers scored a monumental 4,522 runs in 157 matches at a stunning strike rate of 158.33 for them in the cash-rich league.Thanking the RCB management and Kohli for their support, De Villiers declared that he will remain "a RCBian forever"."I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever", he said.De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, had lived the last three years of his career under a constant shadow of questions over whether he was thinking about making a return to action for South Africa, especially in the 2019 ODI World Cup.However, he never officially returned to play for South Africa, instead choosing to appear in T20 leagues all over the world, including the BBL, the PSL, the Vitality Blast, the BPL, the MSL at home, and, of course, the IPL in India.But now fans will no longer be able to see his explosive batting in T20 games.

