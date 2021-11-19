Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/that-flame-no-longer-burns-so-brightly-legendary-ab-de-villiers-retires-from-all-forms-of-cricket-1090852877.html
'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
Regarded as one of the modern-day greats of the game, former South African skipper AB de Villiers was nicknamed Mr 360 for his ability to hit unorthodox shots... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T10:36+0000
2021-11-19T10:36+0000
retirement
sport
sputnik
cricket
sport
sport
cricket
retirement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090854277_0:288:2264:1562_1920x0_80_0_0_84bdd4765632b4a9337e6855b070e3d7.jpg
South African icon AB de Villiers, considered as one of the best batsmen in history, retired from all forms of cricket on Friday.Announcing his retirement on Twitter, de Villiers acknowledged that his cricketing journey was "incredible", but it was time to move on as his passion for the gentlemen's game had waned."It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket", de Villiers said. "Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly".De Villiers' statement brought an end to a glorious career which spanned a long 17 years. During his time with the South African national cricket team, the 37-year-old played 114 (five-day matches)Tests, 228 (day-long) ODIs, and 78 (20-over matches) T20Is, besides captaining the side from 2011 to 2018.He will no longer take part in franchise T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was at RCB where he forged a long-term and deadly batting partnership and friendship with India great Virat Kohli.De Villiers last played for the RCB in the recently concluded IPL, playing a major role in the team's campaign through to the playoffs as he made an impressive 313 runs in 15 games.The Proteas great's association with the RCB began in 2011. During his decade-long stint with the franchise, de Villiers scored a monumental 4,522 runs in 157 matches at a stunning strike rate of 158.33 for them in the cash-rich league.Thanking the RCB management and Kohli for their support, De Villiers declared that he will remain "a RCBian forever"."I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever", he said.De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, had lived the last three years of his career under a constant shadow of questions over whether he was thinking about making a return to action for South Africa, especially in the 2019 ODI World Cup.However, he never officially returned to play for South Africa, instead choosing to appear in T20 leagues all over the world, including the BBL, the PSL, the Vitality Blast, the BPL, the MSL at home, and, of course, the IPL in India.But now fans will no longer be able to see his explosive batting in T20 games.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090854277_155:0:2264:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_885361a907e1d2c7b1b135e13dad7bed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
retirement, sport, sputnik, cricket, sport, sport, cricket, retirement

'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket

10:36 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates his century in the South Africa vs Australia second test at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018
 South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates his century in the South Africa vs Australia second test at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Regarded as one of the modern-day greats of the game, former South African skipper AB de Villiers was nicknamed Mr 360 for his ability to hit unorthodox shots all around the ground. The Proteas legend still holds the world record for scoring the quickest 50, 100, and 150 in One-Day International (ODI) cricket.
South African icon AB de Villiers, considered as one of the best batsmen in history, retired from all forms of cricket on Friday.
Announcing his retirement on Twitter, de Villiers acknowledged that his cricketing journey was "incredible", but it was time to move on as his passion for the gentlemen's game had waned.
"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket", de Villiers said. "Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly".
De Villiers' statement brought an end to a glorious career which spanned a long 17 years. During his time with the South African national cricket team, the 37-year-old played 114 (five-day matches)Tests, 228 (day-long) ODIs, and 78 (20-over matches) T20Is, besides captaining the side from 2011 to 2018.
He will no longer take part in franchise T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
It was at RCB where he forged a long-term and deadly batting partnership and friendship with India great Virat Kohli.
De Villiers last played for the RCB in the recently concluded IPL, playing a major role in the team's campaign through to the playoffs as he made an impressive 313 runs in 15 games.
The Proteas great's association with the RCB began in 2011. During his decade-long stint with the franchise, de Villiers scored a monumental 4,522 runs in 157 matches at a stunning strike rate of 158.33 for them in the cash-rich league.
Thanking the RCB management and Kohli for their support, De Villiers declared that he will remain "a RCBian forever".
"I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever", he said.
De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, had lived the last three years of his career under a constant shadow of questions over whether he was thinking about making a return to action for South Africa, especially in the 2019 ODI World Cup.
However, he never officially returned to play for South Africa, instead choosing to appear in T20 leagues all over the world, including the BBL, the PSL, the Vitality Blast, the BPL, the MSL at home, and, of course, the IPL in India.
But now fans will no longer be able to see his explosive batting in T20 games.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
11:19 GMTUK Extremists Increasingly Use Online Platforms, COVID Conspiracies to Recruit, Radicalise Children
11:14 GMTIndia Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
11:10 GMTAs Brexit Hits Recruitment and Inflation Jumps, UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Faces Christmas Strike
11:00 GMTLiverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police
10:50 GMTIndia: Congress Party Needs to Change Its Style of Politics to Revive Itself, Says Political Pundit
10:49 GMTLessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
10:47 GMTNATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
10:41 GMTWho is Peng Shuai and Why is the World Looking For Her?
10:36 GMT'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
10:23 GMTKremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMTPhotos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says