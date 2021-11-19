Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/sweden-deploys-first-patriot-missiles-as-it-switches-to-large-region-air-defence-1090848489.html
Sweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
Sweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
The $1.35 billion Patriot air defence deal is seen as the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces, further deepening the country's ties to... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T06:35+0000
2021-11-19T06:35+0000
military & intelligence
united states
sweden
air defense
scandinavia
patriot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105533/27/1055332751_0:168:4000:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_62c25a2b33b37f0a3e712c547b0ffbe5.jpg
On 18 November, Sweden's air defences received major reinforcements, becoming the most modern in the Nordic region.The Patriot missiles made by US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin were handed over to the Halmstad Air Defence Regiment during a ceremonial event accompanied by fanfare and fluttering Swedish and American flags, the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported. This first unit with fully equipped radars, electronics, and missiles is expected to be battle-ready before the turn of the year.Sweden has acquired two types of missiles, anti-aircraft 103A or Patriot Gem T and 103B or PAC-3 MSE against ballistic missiles to the tune of SEK 12 billion ($1.35 billion)."It is a big day for us in the Army, and also for the Armed Forces in general. This is not only an air defence for the army but also part of our general air defence capability", Chief of the Army, Major General Karl Engelbrektson said, as quoted by Dagens Nyheter.The Patriot system replaces the Hawk missiles purchased in 1963 and still in use. The decision to buy the Patriot system was settled in 2015, and the choice was between the Italian-French system Aster and the US Patriot. Both can fight attacking aircraft and cruise missiles. However, what contributed to the Patriots being selected was its proven status and alleged ability to knock out Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles at high altitudes, Dagens Nyheter emphasised.The contract was signed in August 2018, and with the first unit in place after nearly three years, this was hailed as a record in terms of speed compared to other arms deals.Not only is the Patriot air defence deal the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces, it also further deepened Sweden's military ties to the US.So far, hundreds of Swedes have been trained in the US to handle the Patriot system. Major General Greg Brady from the US Armed Forces in Europe praised Sweden for acquiring the same system as American forces. "The Patriot has a large capacity. And we know that no matter what threat we face, we are not alone. When Sweden now has Patriot, together it increases our preparedness", Greg Brady said.The Swedish Armed Forces emphasised that the Patriots will be used in conjunction with other new systems that are also being acquired. These include the local air defence Iris-T (also known as Robot 98) for the Swedish Army, air defence missiles for the Navy's five Visby corvettes, new ground-based and air-based radar systems, and the new Gripen E aircraft.Sweden has repeatedly labelled Russia a security threat, using it as a pretext for its largest defence allotment since the Cold War. Earlier this year, a military garrison on Sweden's largest Baltic Sea island, Gotland, was bolstered, citing increased Russian military activity in the area. The Swedish reinforcements included sensors, off-road and armoured vehicles, air defence units, ships, and Gripen aircraft.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/swedish-submarine-loaded-live-torpedoes-amid-major-russian-drill--report-1090058531.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105533/27/1055332751_716:0:4000:2463_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7089d09fe730dccef173bb7409945a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, united states, sweden, air defense, scandinavia, patriot

Sweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence

06:35 GMT 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The $1.35 billion Patriot air defence deal is seen as the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces, further deepening the country's ties to the US. The system was reportedly chosen for its claimed ability to shoot down Russian Iskander missiles.
On 18 November, Sweden's air defences received major reinforcements, becoming the most modern in the Nordic region.
The Patriot missiles made by US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin were handed over to the Halmstad Air Defence Regiment during a ceremonial event accompanied by fanfare and fluttering Swedish and American flags, the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported. This first unit with fully equipped radars, electronics, and missiles is expected to be battle-ready before the turn of the year.
Sweden has acquired two types of missiles, anti-aircraft 103A or Patriot Gem T and 103B or PAC-3 MSE against ballistic missiles to the tune of SEK 12 billion ($1.35 billion).
"It is a big day for us in the Army, and also for the Armed Forces in general. This is not only an air defence for the army but also part of our general air defence capability", Chief of the Army, Major General Karl Engelbrektson said, as quoted by Dagens Nyheter.
The Patriot system replaces the Hawk missiles purchased in 1963 and still in use. The decision to buy the Patriot system was settled in 2015, and the choice was between the Italian-French system Aster and the US Patriot. Both can fight attacking aircraft and cruise missiles. However, what contributed to the Patriots being selected was its proven status and alleged ability to knock out Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles at high altitudes, Dagens Nyheter emphasised.
The contract was signed in August 2018, and with the first unit in place after nearly three years, this was hailed as a record in terms of speed compared to other arms deals.

"We acquired the best system. And I am very proud and pleased that it was delivered according to schedule and within budget", said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist.

Not only is the Patriot air defence deal the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces, it also further deepened Sweden's military ties to the US.
So far, hundreds of Swedes have been trained in the US to handle the Patriot system. Major General Greg Brady from the US Armed Forces in Europe praised Sweden for acquiring the same system as American forces.

"The Patriot has a large capacity. And we know that no matter what threat we face, we are not alone. When Sweden now has Patriot, together it increases our preparedness", Greg Brady said.
The Swedish Armed Forces emphasised that the Patriots will be used in conjunction with other new systems that are also being acquired. These include the local air defence Iris-T (also known as Robot 98) for the Swedish Army, air defence missiles for the Navy's five Visby corvettes, new ground-based and air-based radar systems, and the new Gripen E aircraft.

"Instead of defending a small area, we're switching to air defence of larger regions in the future. We can face long-distance threats such as long-range ballistic missiles. This creates a threshold in our part of Europe. And that is something an antagonist must reckon with", Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Swedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
20 October, 06:16 GMT
Sweden has repeatedly labelled Russia a security threat, using it as a pretext for its largest defence allotment since the Cold War. Earlier this year, a military garrison on Sweden's largest Baltic Sea island, Gotland, was bolstered, citing increased Russian military activity in the area. The Swedish reinforcements included sensors, off-road and armoured vehicles, air defence units, ships, and Gripen aircraft.
040000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling
03:24 GMTRussian Embassy Outraged Over US Hostile Actions Toward Russian Community Council of USA
03:22 GMTIran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims
03:00 GMT‘Throw Enough Darts’: ‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Explains Show’s Bizarre Predictability
02:48 GMT'Killing It Softly'
02:23 GMTLopez Obrador Claims Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants
01:38 GMTExperts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Say It's ‘Too Dangerous’