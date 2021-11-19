https://sputniknews.com/20211119/sweden-deploys-first-patriot-missiles-as-it-switches-to-large-region-air-defence-1090848489.html

Sweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence

Sweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence

On 18 November, Sweden's air defences received major reinforcements, becoming the most modern in the Nordic region.The Patriot missiles made by US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin were handed over to the Halmstad Air Defence Regiment during a ceremonial event accompanied by fanfare and fluttering Swedish and American flags, the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported. This first unit with fully equipped radars, electronics, and missiles is expected to be battle-ready before the turn of the year.Sweden has acquired two types of missiles, anti-aircraft 103A or Patriot Gem T and 103B or PAC-3 MSE against ballistic missiles to the tune of SEK 12 billion ($1.35 billion)."It is a big day for us in the Army, and also for the Armed Forces in general. This is not only an air defence for the army but also part of our general air defence capability", Chief of the Army, Major General Karl Engelbrektson said, as quoted by Dagens Nyheter.The Patriot system replaces the Hawk missiles purchased in 1963 and still in use. The decision to buy the Patriot system was settled in 2015, and the choice was between the Italian-French system Aster and the US Patriot. Both can fight attacking aircraft and cruise missiles. However, what contributed to the Patriots being selected was its proven status and alleged ability to knock out Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles at high altitudes, Dagens Nyheter emphasised.The contract was signed in August 2018, and with the first unit in place after nearly three years, this was hailed as a record in terms of speed compared to other arms deals.Not only is the Patriot air defence deal the most expensive in the history of the Swedish Armed Forces, it also further deepened Sweden's military ties to the US.So far, hundreds of Swedes have been trained in the US to handle the Patriot system. Major General Greg Brady from the US Armed Forces in Europe praised Sweden for acquiring the same system as American forces. "The Patriot has a large capacity. And we know that no matter what threat we face, we are not alone. When Sweden now has Patriot, together it increases our preparedness", Greg Brady said.The Swedish Armed Forces emphasised that the Patriots will be used in conjunction with other new systems that are also being acquired. These include the local air defence Iris-T (also known as Robot 98) for the Swedish Army, air defence missiles for the Navy's five Visby corvettes, new ground-based and air-based radar systems, and the new Gripen E aircraft.Sweden has repeatedly labelled Russia a security threat, using it as a pretext for its largest defence allotment since the Cold War. Earlier this year, a military garrison on Sweden's largest Baltic Sea island, Gotland, was bolstered, citing increased Russian military activity in the area. The Swedish reinforcements included sensors, off-road and armoured vehicles, air defence units, ships, and Gripen aircraft.

