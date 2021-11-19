https://sputniknews.com/20211119/skywatchers-witness-longest-partial-lunar-eclipse-in-over-500-years-in-argentina-1090848005.html

Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over our natural satellite. While this time the Moon won't be... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the longest partial lunar eclipse can be seen there. According to NASA, the whole event will last up to 3.5 hours. The last time an eclipse this long occurred was in 1440.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

