International
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/skywatchers-witness-longest-partial-lunar-eclipse-in-over-500-years-in-argentina-1090848005.html
Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over our natural satellite. While this time the Moon won't be... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T07:06+0000
2021-11-19T07:06+0000
lunar eclipse
moon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105667/02/1056670228_0:18:3001:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_7964dbb89f78964be07863f53406f32c.jpg
Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the longest partial lunar eclipse can be seen there. According to NASA, the whole event will last up to 3.5 hours. The last time an eclipse this long occurred was in 1440.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
lunar eclipse, moon

Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina

07:06 GMT 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mark HumphreyФаза солнечного затмения в США
Фаза солнечного затмения в США - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Humphrey
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over our natural satellite. While this time the Moon won't be completely obscured, scientists say that more than 97% of Earth's satellite will be covered during the peak of the eclipse.
Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the longest partial lunar eclipse can be seen there. According to NASA, the whole event will last up to 3.5 hours. The last time an eclipse this long occurred was in 1440.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
