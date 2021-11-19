Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina

Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the longest partial lunar eclipse can be seen there. According to NASA, the whole event will last up to 3.5 hours. The last time an eclipse this long occurred was in 1440.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over our natural satellite. While this time the Moon won't be completely obscured, scientists say that more than 97% of Earth's satellite will be covered during the peak of the eclipse.
