Several Protesters Injured as Result of Dutch Police Warning Shots in Rotterdam – Reports
Several Protesters Injured as Result of Dutch Police Warning Shots in Rotterdam – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Several people have been injured as a result of warning shots fired by police during the ongoing protests against coronavirus-linked... 19.11.2021
netherlands
protests
police
rotterdam
covid-19
About an hour earlier, Dutch media reported that police resorted to warning shots and water cannons during the protests in Rotterdam."Several people have been injured as a result of the fired shots," police said, as quoted by the NL Times newspaper.The clashes left several police vehicles burnt and the central railway terminal closed.Last week, acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be in place until December 4.
netherlands
rotterdam
netherlands, protests, police, rotterdam, covid-19

Several Protesters Injured as Result of Dutch Police Warning Shots in Rotterdam – Reports

23:39 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / OBTAINED BY REUTERSPolice vehicles are seen near protesters during demonstrations against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures which turned violent in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2021, in this still image obtained from video provided on social media.
Police vehicles are seen near protesters during demonstrations against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures which turned violent in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2021, in this still image obtained from video provided on social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / OBTAINED BY REUTERS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Several people have been injured as a result of warning shots fired by police during the ongoing protests against coronavirus-linked restrictions in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, media reported.
About an hour earlier, Dutch media reported that police resorted to warning shots and water cannons during the protests in Rotterdam.
"Several people have been injured as a result of the fired shots," police said, as quoted by the NL Times newspaper.
The clashes left several police vehicles burnt and the central railway terminal closed.
Last week, acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be in place until December 4.
