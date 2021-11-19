Russian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent

Moscow (Sputnik) - Uzbek surgeons will practice their skills on Russian mannequins in 11 higher educational establishments in Tashkent, the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) informs.
"Anatomically accurate mannequins for training surgeons will be used in 11 medical universities in Uzbekistan. Together with the Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, REC is working on the possibility of supplying medical simulators worth $23 million", the Russian Export Centre reports.
EXIAR and Eximbank will provide financial support through their credit and insurance products for Russian exports, the REC added.
"The first delivery is planned for the spring of 2022. Russian producers will provide guaranteed maintenance and aftersale servicing of simulation equipment. The creation of next-generation training centres equipped with innovative medical simulators will ensure a high level of training for professionals in the healthcare sector", REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina said.