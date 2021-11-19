https://sputniknews.com/20211119/russian-embassy-outraged-over-us-hostile-actions-toward-russian-community-council-of-usa-1090845455.html

Russian Embassy Outraged Over US Hostile Actions Toward Russian Community Council of USA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has expressed outrage over the US hostile actions toward the Russian Community Council of the... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

The RCC announced on Thursday that it was temporarily suspending all activities due to an FBI probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) that targeted members of the Russian community in the US. FARA is a US law passed in 1938 requiring anyone representing the interests of foreign powers in a political or quasi-political capacity to disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.The embassy regards the US actions as unfriendly toward Russia."We demand that the persecution of the Russian diaspora representatives be immediately stopped," the statement added.

