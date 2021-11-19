Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/priti-patel-expected-to-announce-uk-blacklisting-hamas-as-terrorist-organisation-1090856241.html
UK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
UK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
In a speech slated for later in the day, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will reportedly say that Britain blacklisting Hamas as a terrorist organisation will... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T12:21+0000
2021-11-19T12:54+0000
hamas
israel
uk
priti patel
terrorist organisation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_0:152:3072:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0388d731830f1ff979af044ee7e01db7.jpg
The UK is expected to ban Hamas as a terrorist organisation amid media reports, citing excerpts of a speech by Home Secretary Priti Patel that is slated to be delivered later in the day.The Guardian reported that the announcement will be made during a speech on security in Washington and that she would say that designating Hamas a terrorist organisation is an important step towards protecting the Jewish community.Amid media reports on the planned move, Patel took to Twitter, saying that she "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety".According to The Guardian report, Patel told reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday that the government "has taken the view" that it "can no longer disaggregate the sort of military and political side". Right now, the military wing of Hamas is banned in the UK, which now intends to ban the group as such.Patel also reportedly said that Downing Street's decision to blacklist Hamas is "based upon a wide range of intelligence, information, and also links to terrorism. The severity of that speaks for itself".The Guardian claimed that the home secretary plans to push through the Hamas blacklisting in parliament next week, something that she said would add to tackling anti-Semitism.According to the excerpts of Patel's specch, the UK home secretary will purportedly note that "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities, and it has long been involved in significant terrorist violence".In line with the Terrorism Act, any expression of support for Hamas, flying their flag, or holding a meeting for the organisation is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for his part, tweeted that he welcomes "the UK's intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in its entirety — because that's exactly what it is".Hamas-Israel Tensions The Hamas-Israel tensions escalated in May, when the militant group fired more than 600 rockets from the Gaza Strip at the territory of the Jewish state, prompting the Israel Defence Forces to retaliate.The exchange followed a spike in bilateral tensions in the wake of an Israeli court ruling to evict several Palestinian families from Jerusalem. Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces near the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the nation celebrated Jerusalem Day, commemorating Israel's takeover of the Old City following the 1967 Six-Day War.Hamas, which was founded in 1987, won a majority in the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections and reinforced its power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 by ousting its rivals from the Fatah faction.The European Union, Israel, Canada, the United States, and Japan consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation, while it is entirely banned in Jordan. Britain, along with Australia, currently condemn the movement's military wing only. Hamas is not seen as a terrorist organisation by Iran, Russia, Turkey, China, and some Arab nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/hamas-military-wing-pledges-captive-swap-deal-if-israel-includes-jail-escapees-1088992117.html
I sipport Hamas 7 days a week. Not so pretty patel or lets say ugly patel was, if you remember on a paid family visit to the jews in palestine, had to fix a couple of emergency meetings with the jews to save the day and was stoll demoted from her ministerial job by the then PM, Teresa M and was later reinserted into the ministerial ranks by idiot johnson!
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090853729_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b4cec106024289f3a546f17a544c785.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, israel, uk, priti patel, terrorist organisation

UK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'

12:21 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Adel HanaMasked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their rifles along the main road of Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In a speech slated for later in the day, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will reportedly say that Britain blacklisting Hamas as a terrorist organisation will help "strengthen the case against anyone" waving a Hamas flag in the country, "an act that is bound to make Jewish people feel unsafe".
The UK is expected to ban Hamas as a terrorist organisation amid media reports, citing excerpts of a speech by Home Secretary Priti Patel that is slated to be delivered later in the day.
The Guardian reported that the announcement will be made during a speech on security in Washington and that she would say that designating Hamas a terrorist organisation is an important step towards protecting the Jewish community.

"Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic. Anti-Semitism is an enduring evil, which I will never tolerate. Jewish people routinely feel unsafe – at school, in the streets, when they worship, in their homes, and online", she will reportedly say.

Amid media reports on the planned move, Patel took to Twitter, saying that she "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety".
According to The Guardian report, Patel told reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday that the government "has taken the view" that it "can no longer disaggregate the sort of military and political side". Right now, the military wing of Hamas is banned in the UK, which now intends to ban the group as such.
Patel also reportedly said that Downing Street's decision to blacklist Hamas is "based upon a wide range of intelligence, information, and also links to terrorism. The severity of that speaks for itself".
© AFP 2021 / Geoff RobinsPriti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016
Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016
© AFP 2021 / Geoff Robins
The Guardian claimed that the home secretary plans to push through the Hamas blacklisting in parliament next week, something that she said would add to tackling anti-Semitism.
According to the excerpts of Patel's specch, the UK home secretary will purportedly note that "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities, and it has long been involved in significant terrorist violence".
In line with the Terrorism Act, any expression of support for Hamas, flying their flag, or holding a meeting for the organisation is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for his part, tweeted that he welcomes "the UK's intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in its entirety — because that's exactly what it is".

Hamas-Israel Tensions

The Hamas-Israel tensions escalated in May, when the militant group fired more than 600 rockets from the Gaza Strip at the territory of the Jewish state, prompting the Israel Defence Forces to retaliate.
The exchange followed a spike in bilateral tensions in the wake of an Israeli court ruling to evict several Palestinian families from Jerusalem. Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces near the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the nation celebrated Jerusalem Day, commemorating Israel's takeover of the Old City following the 1967 Six-Day War.
People take part in a protest as they support the six Palestinian militants men who had escaped from Gilboa prison earlier this week in Nazareth, Israel September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
Hamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
11 September, 23:59 GMT
Hamas, which was founded in 1987, won a majority in the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections and reinforced its power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 by ousting its rivals from the Fatah faction.
The European Union, Israel, Canada, the United States, and Japan consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation, while it is entirely banned in Jordan. Britain, along with Australia, currently condemn the movement's military wing only. Hamas is not seen as a terrorist organisation by Iran, Russia, Turkey, China, and some Arab nations.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
I sipport Hamas 7 days a week. Not so pretty patel or lets say ugly patel was, if you remember on a paid family visit to the jews in palestine, had to fix a couple of emergency meetings with the jews to save the day and was stoll demoted from her ministerial job by the then PM, Teresa M and was later reinserted into the ministerial ranks by idiot johnson!
mmandrake
19 November, 15:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
11:19 GMTUK Extremists Increasingly Use Online Platforms, COVID Conspiracies to Recruit, Radicalise Children
11:14 GMTIndia Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
11:10 GMTAs Brexit Hits Recruitment and Inflation Jumps, UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Faces Christmas Strike
11:09 GMTThe Bay of Loving Trolls Launched in Russia's Region of Murmansk
11:00 GMTLiverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police
10:50 GMTIndia: Congress Party Needs to Change Its Style of Politics to Revive Itself, Says Political Pundit
10:49 GMTLessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
10:47 GMTNATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
10:41 GMTWho is Peng Shuai and Why is the World Looking For Her?
10:36 GMT'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
10:23 GMTKremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMTPhotos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player