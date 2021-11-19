Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/priti-patel-blames-schengen-agreement-for-mass-migration-crisis-in-uk-1090851435.html
Priti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
Priti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
Migrant flows to the UK show no sign of abating, with more than 24,500 illegal migrants already having entered the country, a figure almost triple the number... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T08:37+0000
2021-11-19T08:42+0000
policy
schengen agreement
illegal migrants
priti patel
eu
open borders
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090852219_0:144:2270:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8f4b94c41b8eb86e325781a307f5d0.jpg
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has for the first time admitted her country is facing a "mass migration crisis", pointing the finger at the EU over its open border policy.Speaking to reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Patel berated the European Commission for failing to hammer out an effective plan on resolving migration-related issues.She argued that migration has been fuelled by free movement within the EU under the Schengen Agreement, which scrapped national borders among the bloc's member states.The home secretary insisted that all this leaves France "overwhelmed", adding: "When you think about the [migrant] flows, what are they [the French authorities] doing? They are absolutely patrolling the beaches [but] I would maintain the numbers are so significant that have they got enough resources? We are constantly pressing France on this".When asked whether the £54 million ($74 million) the UK earlier pledged France to tackle migrants was value for money given that over 12,000 refugees have crossed the Channel since the Paris-London deal in July, Patel said: "It's not about value for money. There is a mass migration crisis. You have people coming from the Sahel, you have them coming from Libya, right into Italy, Greece".She stressed that illegal migration is "a whole of Europe problem" rather than "just a UK-France issue" and that "no one is more angry and frustrated about this and myself alongside the British taxpayers".France Refutes UK's '100%' of Channel Crossing Prevention ClaimsThe home secretary's comments followed the French Embassy in London rejecting British claims that London and Paris had concluded an agreement to prevent "100 percent" of migrant Channel crossings into Britain from France.The statement came in response to the Home Office claiming that Priti Patel's recent talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin resulted in a deal stipulating that "more must be done to stop the dangerous [Channel] crossings".The developments follow The Times citing unnamed sources as saying in late September that the efficacy of Patel's much-touted new policy to clamp down on illegal migrant crossings had been put in doubt by a recent assessment from her own department. The Home Office assessment ostensibly warned that the new measures might prompt migrants "to attempt riskier means of entering the UK".This was preceded by Patel vowing that the new measures, outlined in the yet-to-be-okayed Nationality and Borders Bill, which has passed its second reading in the House of Commons, would "break the business model" of people-trafficking gangs that arrange illegal crossings to the UK.The new legislation would also make it a criminal offence to enter the UK without permission, with the maximum sentence rising from six months to four years and a maximum of a life sentence for convicted people smugglers - up from the present limit of 14 years.Additionally, a separate clause in the new bill will broaden the offence of arriving unlawfully to encompass arrival, as well as entry into the UK. According to the document, the measures are aimed at cracking down on "asylum shopping", when some migrants "pick the UK as a preferred destination over others".The Home Office is meanwhile due to confirm a new record for migrant crossings in a single day, when a further 1,185 people crossed the English Channel in small boats last Thursday to enter Britain. More than 24,500 migrants have already arrived in the UK this year, versus the 8,417 in the whole of 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/france-claims-uk-labour-laws-encourage-migrants-slams-london-for-using-paris-as-punching-bag-1090748851.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/france-slams-london-for-financial-blackmail-over-uks-stance-on-migrants-in-english-channel-1088920154.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090852219_131:0:2140:1507_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e169f7f4095413c18b5b2e8fb5d619.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
policy, schengen agreement, illegal migrants, priti patel, eu, open borders, uk

Priti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK

08:37 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 19.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSA newly arrived migrant is seen on board a bus in Dover harbour after crossing the channel in Dover, Britain, November 18, 2021
A newly arrived migrant is seen on board a bus in Dover harbour after crossing the channel in Dover, Britain, November 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Migrant flows to the UK show no sign of abating, with more than 24,500 illegal migrants already having entered the country, a figure almost triple the number of arrivals for all of 2020.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has for the first time admitted her country is facing a "mass migration crisis", pointing the finger at the EU over its open border policy.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Patel berated the European Commission for failing to hammer out an effective plan on resolving migration-related issues.
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBCBritain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC

"They lead on this and member states are told that they have to work through the commission and currently there is not a single united position on how to tackle this across EU member states", the British home secretary said.

She argued that migration has been fuelled by free movement within the EU under the Schengen Agreement, which scrapped national borders among the bloc's member states.

"Let's not forget that the real problem on illegal migration flows is the EU has no border protections whatsoever. […] Other countries have to do much more in terms of border protections and this is the point. Schengen is free movement, Schengen is open borders, they do not have border controls and border checks", Patel claimed.

The home secretary insisted that all this leaves France "overwhelmed", adding: "When you think about the [migrant] flows, what are they [the French authorities] doing? They are absolutely patrolling the beaches [but] I would maintain the numbers are so significant that have they got enough resources? We are constantly pressing France on this".
UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
15 November, 13:05 GMT
When asked whether the £54 million ($74 million) the UK earlier pledged France to tackle migrants was value for money given that over 12,000 refugees have crossed the Channel since the Paris-London deal in July, Patel said: "It's not about value for money. There is a mass migration crisis. You have people coming from the Sahel, you have them coming from Libya, right into Italy, Greece".
She stressed that illegal migration is "a whole of Europe problem" rather than "just a UK-France issue" and that "no one is more angry and frustrated about this and myself alongside the British taxpayers".

"The sad thing is that obviously for the British public, there's no silver bullet [to solve the migration issue], it can't come in overnight", Patel acknowledged.

France Refutes UK's '100%' of Channel Crossing Prevention Claims

The home secretary's comments followed the French Embassy in London rejecting British claims that London and Paris had concluded an agreement to prevent "100 percent" of migrant Channel crossings into Britain from France.
The statement came in response to the Home Office claiming that Priti Patel's recent talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin resulted in a deal stipulating that "more must be done to stop the dangerous [Channel] crossings".

The sides also purportedly agreed "to accelerate the delivery of the commitments made in the joint agreement of July 2021 to deliver on their joint determination to prevent 100% of crossings and make this deadly route unviable".

The developments follow The Times citing unnamed sources as saying in late September that the efficacy of Patel's much-touted new policy to clamp down on illegal migrant crossings had been put in doubt by a recent assessment from her own department. The Home Office assessment ostensibly warned that the new measures might prompt migrants "to attempt riskier means of entering the UK".
This was preceded by Patel vowing that the new measures, outlined in the yet-to-be-okayed Nationality and Borders Bill, which has passed its second reading in the House of Commons, would "break the business model" of people-trafficking gangs that arrange illegal crossings to the UK.
British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
France Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
9 September, 14:15 GMT
The new legislation would also make it a criminal offence to enter the UK without permission, with the maximum sentence rising from six months to four years and a maximum of a life sentence for convicted people smugglers - up from the present limit of 14 years.
Additionally, a separate clause in the new bill will broaden the offence of arriving unlawfully to encompass arrival, as well as entry into the UK. According to the document, the measures are aimed at cracking down on "asylum shopping", when some migrants "pick the UK as a preferred destination over others".
The Home Office is meanwhile due to confirm a new record for migrant crossings in a single day, when a further 1,185 people crossed the English Channel in small boats last Thursday to enter Britain. More than 24,500 migrants have already arrived in the UK this year, versus the 8,417 in the whole of 2020.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Belarus Recognises 65 People as Border Violence Victims After Poland Disperses Crowd
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
08:11 GMTScientist Disputes WHO Report on COVID-19 Patient Zero, Says First Case Was Linked to Animal Market
07:19 GMTMigrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling