Photos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
© AFP 2021 / DREW ANGERERPeanut Butter and Jelly, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, walk about in their suite at the Willard Hotel following a news conference held by the National Turkey Federation November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The two turkeys from Jasper, Indiana will be pardoned during by President Joe Biden during a Friday ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.
"Pardoning" turkeys that are to be served at the Thanksgiving dinner at the White House is just one of the holiday's traditions in the United States. Some say that Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US president, was the first one to do so; others point to John F. Kennedy as the pioneer in "pardoning" Thanksgiving turkeys.
US President Joe Biden is expected to grant a pardon to two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the White House.
"Raising the presidential turkey flock has really been a lot of fun this year. As we all know, with another year of uncertainties with the pandemic, this project has really been something to look forward to", said Andrea Welp, a third-generation farmer from Indiana who came to Washington, DC, earlier in the week to showcase her turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
The White House has released a video to acquaint the public with Peanut Butter and Jelly.
Meet Peanut Butter and Jelly, the turkeys who will be pardoned by @POTUS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/36XjavdIlm— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2021
The two lucky turkeys come from Jasper, Indiana, and they have enjoyed a stay in a swanky five-star hotel, with pictures of the birds shared online by the National Turkey Federation.
"Sometimes you've just gotta jump on the bed!", the federation captioned a photo, revealing that both Peanut Butter and Jelly are "in their hotel room relaxing after a monumental media day".
We are so excited for Peanut Butter and Jelly's big day at the @whitehouse! They are currently in their hotel room relaxing after a monumental media day earlier this morning. Tune in tomorrow for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation! pic.twitter.com/SrNZUtl7we— National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 18, 2021
Sometimes you’ve just gotta jump on the bed! Thanks, @WillardHotel, for welcoming the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate from Indiana. pic.twitter.com/TSw9W7gfb6— National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 18, 2021
This will be President Joe Biden's first time taking part in the time-honoured Thanksgiving tradition. Although the origins of this tradition remain murky (some unofficial reports claim that 16th US President Abraham Lincoln was the first one to spare a turkey that his son became "friends" with), it is known that John F. Kennedy began the trend in 1963. Since then, the tradition of serving justice has been picked up by other US leaders.
The fate of Peanut Butter and Jelly is much more enviable than that of their fellow turkeys brought to Washington, DC, ahead of Thanksgiving. The two lucky birds will head back to Indiana to spend their days at the Animal Sciences Research and Education Farm at Purdue University.