https://sputniknews.com/20211119/new-usaf-stealth-drone-allegedly-shown-on-video-1090864079.html
New USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
New USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
With the Pentagon remaining tight-lipped about the RQ-180, media reports suggested that the new drone will be capable of entering areas that are too dangerous... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T16:42+0000
2021-11-19T16:42+0000
2021-11-19T16:42+0000
us air force
us
drone
video
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090860296_21:0:1413:783_1920x0_80_0_0_c8f8bf46ff4c34a88df9ca58d52099de.jpg
The US Air Force's (USAF) Profession of Arms Center of Excellence has published a video, which briefly shows what looks like the USAF’s secretive, new high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drone, the RQ-180.The footage, titled “Heritage Today — ISR and Innovation”, focuses on how far the USAF’s information, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission has come over the past decades.Toward the end, the video shows what The Drive military news website suggested was “a planform image” of the RQ-180 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).This came after three sightings of the alleged HALE drone emerged in the Internet earlier this year, including a photo of the purported the RQ-180 in the skies over southern California.The US Department of Defence meanwhile continues to keep mum on the UAV’s characteristics, amid reports that the drone has a delta wing shape similar to the Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and would serve a similar role to the RQ-4 unmanned aircraft.
https://sputniknews.com/20201103/mystery-surrounds-possible-photo-of-us-air-forces-new-rq-180-high-altitude-stealth-drone-1080975121.html
Sputnik User
They did not win a single major since the Civil War without the help of the Russians
1
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090860296_195:0:1239:783_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b2cd126cd18c8975f61dc198c4a624.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us air force, us, drone, video, pentagon
New USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
With the Pentagon remaining tight-lipped about the RQ-180, media reports suggested that the new drone will be capable of entering areas that are too dangerous for the Global Hawks unmanned aerial vehicles.
The US Air Force's (USAF) Profession of Arms Center of Excellence has published a video, which briefly shows what looks like the USAF’s secretive, new high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drone
, the RQ-180.
The footage, titled “Heritage Today — ISR and Innovation”, focuses on how far the USAF’s information, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission has come over the past decades.
Toward the end, the video shows what The Drive military news website suggested was “a planform image” of the RQ-180 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The Drive argued that the purported sighting of the sophisticated UAV in the footage can be seen as “further evidence” that “official disclosure” of the RQ-180 “could potentially happen soon”.
This came after three sightings of the alleged HALE drone emerged in the Internet earlier this year, including a photo of the purported the RQ-180 in the skies over southern California.
3 November 2020, 20:09 GMT
The US Department of Defence meanwhile continues to keep mum on the UAV’s characteristics, amid reports that the drone has a delta wing shape similar to the Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and would serve a similar role to the RQ-4 unmanned aircraft.