International
NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If Berlin refuses to station NATO nuclear weapons, then it can be moved to other European countries, including in the Eastern part of the... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
The German parliament voted to withdraw the American nuclear bombs from the country back in 2010. However, 11 years later they are still stored in Germany - and it is unclear where they are stored and how many bombs there are.
Insanity rules.
What a "Peculiar" person LOL
NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says

10:47 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 19.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If Berlin refuses to station NATO nuclear weapons, then it can be moved to other European countries, including in the Eastern part of the continent, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I expect that Germany will continue to be part of nuclear sharing because it's so important for the whole of European defence framework. The alternative to NATO nuclear sharing is different types of bilateral arrangements. Germany can off course decide whether there will be nuclear weapons in your country but the alternative is that we end up with nuclear weapons in other countries in Europe also to the east of Germany", Stoltenberg said.

The German parliament voted to withdraw the American nuclear bombs from the country back in 2010. However, 11 years later they are still stored in Germany - and it is unclear where they are stored and how many bombs there are.
Insanity rules.
Thomas Turk
19 November, 14:11 GMT
What a "Peculiar" person LOL
Uninformed
19 November, 14:17 GMT
