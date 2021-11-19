https://sputniknews.com/20211119/nato-nuclear-weapons-can-be-moved-to-east-from-germany-stoltenberg-1090854992.html

NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If Berlin refuses to station NATO nuclear weapons, then it can be moved to other European countries, including in the Eastern part of the... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

The German parliament voted to withdraw the American nuclear bombs from the country back in 2010. However, 11 years later they are still stored in Germany - and it is unclear where they are stored and how many bombs there are.

