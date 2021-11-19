Registration was successful!
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
Mexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
Mexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the United States have pledged to make concerted efforts to combat irregular migration, arms... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
mexico
joe biden
us
canada
justin trudeau
andres manuel lopez obrador
According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, in the final declaration, the leaders agreed to seek a coordinated approach to solving the issue of illegal arms trafficking to Mexico, combining efforts in the field of technology, economic development, supply chains, and competitiveness in priority sectors.Other priorities include joint efforts on climate action, fight with illegal migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, protection of victims of human trafficking and smuggling, racial justice, and equality in North America.Biden also held separate meetings with Trudeau and Lopez to discuss bilateral ties with their countries.The last high-level trilateral meeting was held in Canada in 2016.
mexico, joe biden, us, canada, justin trudeau, andres manuel lopez obrador

Mexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control

06:49 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteNational flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the United States have pledged to make concerted efforts to combat irregular migration, arms trafficking, and jointly develop their nations' economies, at a trilateral summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"Today [Thursday], I hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for a North American Leaders' Summit. We're committed to providing a better future for our people and creating the conditions for prosperity, sustainability, and security", Biden tweeted overnight into Friday.

According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, in the final declaration, the leaders agreed to seek a coordinated approach to solving the issue of illegal arms trafficking to Mexico, combining efforts in the field of technology, economic development, supply chains, and competitiveness in priority sectors.
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Other priorities include joint efforts on climate action, fight with illegal migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, protection of victims of human trafficking and smuggling, racial justice, and equality in North America.
Biden also held separate meetings with Trudeau and Lopez to discuss bilateral ties with their countries.
The last high-level trilateral meeting was held in Canada in 2016.
