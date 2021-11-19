https://sputniknews.com/20211119/mexico-us-and-canada-agree-on-joint-economic-development-migration-control-1090849395.html

Mexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control

Mexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the United States have pledged to make concerted efforts to combat irregular migration, arms... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T06:49+0000

2021-11-19T06:49+0000

2021-11-19T06:56+0000

mexico

joe biden

us

canada

justin trudeau

andres manuel lopez obrador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106758/41/1067584125_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_2fd17b33d86cec705bb3eb25217a3f2f.jpg

According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, in the final declaration, the leaders agreed to seek a coordinated approach to solving the issue of illegal arms trafficking to Mexico, combining efforts in the field of technology, economic development, supply chains, and competitiveness in priority sectors.Other priorities include joint efforts on climate action, fight with illegal migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, protection of victims of human trafficking and smuggling, racial justice, and equality in North America.Biden also held separate meetings with Trudeau and Lopez to discuss bilateral ties with their countries.The last high-level trilateral meeting was held in Canada in 2016.

mexico

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico, joe biden, us, canada, justin trudeau, andres manuel lopez obrador