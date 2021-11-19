https://sputniknews.com/20211119/lessons-unlearned-national-audit-office-reveals-uk-govt-was-unprepared-for-covid-pandemic-1090853935.html

Lessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic

Lessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic

In early October, two House of Commons' committees released a report that called the British government's policy on the coronavirus pandemic "one of the most... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T10:49+0000

2021-11-19T10:49+0000

2021-11-19T10:49+0000

pandemic

government

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851316_0:284:3072:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_59bd593fe385ab781eb21ec49dc7c456.jpg

The UK government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" of the COVID-19 pandemic on society, the economy, and essential public services, a new report has revealed.The study by the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK's independent parliamentary watchdog, found that cabinet ministers lacked a detailed plan on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption amid the pandemic.These included large-scale pandemic simulation drills "Exercise Winter Willow" and "Exercise Cygnus", held in 2007 and 2016, respectively.Referring to the study, NAO head Gareth Davies asserted that "this pandemic has exposed the UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies, where the emergency is so broad that it engages all levels of government and society"."What's most important now is that the government is able to learn lessons from the inquiry to ensure that we are never in this position again", Akinnola stressed.COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice is a pressure group that includes more than 4,000 relatives of people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic in Britain.Labour Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Fleur Anderson, for her part, asserted that the report shows the government "failed to prepare [for the pandemic] and they failed the public".Anderson was echoed by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey who claimed that the NAO's "damning report […] reveals a comprehensive failure from the government to prepare adequately for the pandemic".A Downing Street spokesperson, however, defended the government's handling of COVID-19, pointing to the "unprecedented" nature of the pandemic."We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and have committed to a full public inquiry in spring", the spokesperson noted.The statement comes about a month after the Health and Social Care Committee, as well as the Science and Technology Committee released a report arguing that the government's slow response to the outbreak of COVID-19 during the first days cost thousands of lives.

https://sputniknews.com/20211024/leaked-whitehall-doc-reveals-uk-govt-canvassing-opinion-on-swift-activation-of-covid-19-plan-b-1090171694.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211014/javid-sorry-for-covid-19-losses-after-report-decries-one-of-uks-worst-public-health-failures-1089919697.html

Thomas Turk How could the Brits be prepared for a aengineered spike prtoein,, and a bover blown pandemic, so as to amrket 60B$ woth of uselss killer injections? By Ivan Pentchoukov. November 17, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge on Nov. 15 to give it until the year 2076 to fully release the documents in its possession tied to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Global Research. 29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – Corporate Journalists Have Pericarditis after Pfizer Shots 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

pandemic, government, uk, coronavirus, covid-19