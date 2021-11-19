Registration was successful!
Lessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
Lessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
In early October, two House of Commons' committees released a report that called the British government's policy on the coronavirus pandemic "one of the most... 19.11.2021
pandemic
government
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
The UK government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" of the COVID-19 pandemic on society, the economy, and essential public services, a new report has revealed.The study by the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK's independent parliamentary watchdog, found that cabinet ministers lacked a detailed plan on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption amid the pandemic.These included large-scale pandemic simulation drills "Exercise Winter Willow" and "Exercise Cygnus", held in 2007 and 2016, respectively.Referring to the study, NAO head Gareth Davies asserted that "this pandemic has exposed the UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies, where the emergency is so broad that it engages all levels of government and society"."What's most important now is that the government is able to learn lessons from the inquiry to ensure that we are never in this position again", Akinnola stressed.COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice is a pressure group that includes more than 4,000 relatives of people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic in Britain.Labour Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Fleur Anderson, for her part, asserted that the report shows the government "failed to prepare [for the pandemic] and they failed the public".Anderson was echoed by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey who claimed that the NAO's "damning report […] reveals a comprehensive failure from the government to prepare adequately for the pandemic".A Downing Street spokesperson, however, defended the government's handling of COVID-19, pointing to the "unprecedented" nature of the pandemic."We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and have committed to a full public inquiry in spring", the spokesperson noted.The statement comes about a month after the Health and Social Care Committee, as well as the Science and Technology Committee released a report arguing that the government's slow response to the outbreak of COVID-19 during the first days cost thousands of lives.
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/leaked-whitehall-doc-reveals-uk-govt-canvassing-opinion-on-swift-activation-of-covid-19-plan-b-1090171694.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/javid-sorry-for-covid-19-losses-after-report-decries-one-of-uks-worst-public-health-failures-1089919697.html
How could the Brits be prepared for a aengineered spike prtoein,, and a bover blown pandemic, so as to amrket 60B$ woth of uselss killer injections? By Ivan Pentchoukov. November 17, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge on Nov. 15 to give it until the year 2076 to fully release the documents in its possession tied to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Global Research. 29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – Corporate Journalists Have Pericarditis after Pfizer Shots
Oleg Burunov
News
pandemic, government, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

Lessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic

10:49 GMT 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFFPedestrians walk past an information board displaying Tier 4 restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in a street in Hartlepool, north-east England, on January 1, 2021
Pedestrians walk past an information board displaying Tier 4 restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in a street in Hartlepool, north-east England, on January 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In early October, two House of Commons' committees released a report that called the British government's policy on the coronavirus pandemic "one of the most important public health failures" the country had ever experienced.
The UK government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" of the COVID-19 pandemic on society, the economy, and essential public services, a new report has revealed.
The study by the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK's independent parliamentary watchdog, found that cabinet ministers lacked a detailed plan on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption amid the pandemic.

According to the report, a host of lessons from "previous simulation exercises" that would have helped with tackling the pandemic were "not fully implemented".

These included large-scale pandemic simulation drills "Exercise Winter Willow" and "Exercise Cygnus", held in 2007 and 2016, respectively.
Whitehall and the clock tower of the Westminster Palace with the Big Ben bell as seen from Trafalgar Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Leaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
24 October, 11:00 GMT
Referring to the study, NAO head Gareth Davies asserted that "this pandemic has exposed the UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies, where the emergency is so broad that it engages all levels of government and society".

Lobby Akinnola, a spokesperson for the campaign group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, in turn, described the NAO report as something that "confirms what the whole country has long known, that the government was unprepared for the pandemic and that our loved ones might be here today if they had been".

"What's most important now is that the government is able to learn lessons from the inquiry to ensure that we are never in this position again", Akinnola stressed.
COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice is a pressure group that includes more than 4,000 relatives of people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic in Britain.
Labour Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Fleur Anderson, for her part, asserted that the report shows the government "failed to prepare [for the pandemic] and they failed the public".

"It is vital that preparedness and planning is addressed in the public inquiry into the Conservatives' mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic", she underscored.

Anderson was echoed by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey who claimed that the NAO's "damning report […] reveals a comprehensive failure from the government to prepare adequately for the pandemic".
FILE - In this Monday, April 1, 2019 file photo, Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at 10 Downing Street for a knife crime summit in London. Britain is set to get a new prime minister, but only members of the Conservative Party have a say in the decision - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Javid 'Sorry' for COVID-19 Losses After Report Decries One of UK's 'Worst Public Health Failures'
14 October, 12:48 GMT
A Downing Street spokesperson, however, defended the government's handling of COVID-19, pointing to the "unprecedented" nature of the pandemic.
"We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and have committed to a full public inquiry in spring", the spokesperson noted.

"We prepare for a range of scenarios and while there were extensive arrangements in place, this is an unprecedented pandemic that has challenged health systems around the world. Thanks to our collective national effort and our preparations for flu, we have saved lives, vaccinated tens of millions of people, and prevented the NHS [National Health Service] from being overwhelmed", they added.

The statement comes about a month after the Health and Social Care Committee, as well as the Science and Technology Committee released a report arguing that the government's slow response to the outbreak of COVID-19 during the first days cost thousands of lives.
Thomas Turk
19 November, 14:19 GMT
