Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision

Sputnik is live from a court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial taking place. The deliberation is on, and the jurors had already been discussing it for an estimated 23 hours total on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. However, the judge dismissed the latter charge, saying that Rittenhouse did not violate the law on that one.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live from Kenosha court as jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial continue deliberations
The teenager is charged with shooting two people dead and wounding another in Kenosha in 2020, when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests. He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defence.
