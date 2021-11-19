Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/kyle-rittenhouses-trial-proceeds-as-jurors-continue-deliberation-1090860413.html
Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
The teenager is charged with shooting two people dead and wounding another in Kenosha in 2020, when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests. He... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T18:03+0000
2021-11-19T18:05+0000
trial
us
court
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090859338_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2be6ae086709dc9880f03969d8c8ce9d.jpg
Sputnik is live from a court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial taking place. The deliberation is on, and the jurors had already been discussing it for an estimated 23 hours total on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. However, the judge dismissed the latter charge, saying that Rittenhouse did not violate the law on that one.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live from Kenosha court as jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial continue deliberations
Live from Kenosha court as jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial continue deliberations
2021-11-19T18:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090859338_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e5553ac68623030ce6964d85434e89fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trial, us, court, kyle rittenhouse, видео

Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision

18:03 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 19.11.2021)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The teenager is charged with shooting two people dead and wounding another in Kenosha in 2020, when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests. He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defence.
Sputnik is live from a court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial taking place. The deliberation is on, and the jurors had already been discussing it for an estimated 23 hours total on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. However, the judge dismissed the latter charge, saying that Rittenhouse did not violate the law on that one.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:03 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
17:46 GMTDems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
17:28 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors Allegedly Hid Identity of Key Witness From Defence
17:27 GMTSo Are They 'Friends' or Not? White House Changes Tune on Joe Biden's Relations With Xi Jinping
17:04 GMTRussia’s Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to Start in Next Few Years - Arms Exporter
16:58 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid
16:56 GMTUK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol
16:42 GMTNew USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
16:25 GMTUS Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden Resumes Duties After Briefly Handing Over Powers to VP Harris
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions