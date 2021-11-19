Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/israel-reportedly-fed-us-edited-intelligence-to-justify-downing-gaza-tower-hosting-media-outlets-1090856960.html
Israel Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
Israel Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
While no journalists were harmed in the attack, the incident itself was a close call and resulted in an international scandal for the Israeli military and... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T12:47+0000
2021-11-19T12:47+0000
associated press
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082913633_0:310:3089:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40bd07e6ec53123376fdf878cdec5e4c.jpg
Israel handed over to the US an edited version of the intelligence report that justified the IDF airstrike on the Al-Jalaa tower in the Gaza Strip during the May 2021 conflict, Haaretz has reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the news outlet, the report, edited by Shin Bet, stressed that it was "necessary" to destroy the building, while closing the gaps in the intelligence input.Some Israeli officials were concerned that feeding the US the altered intelligence report might "adversely affect the trust" between the two countries and impede cooperation between them in terms of defence, the source claimed. Nonetheless, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly proceeded to give US President Joe Biden the edited version of the report via Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The original report was not viewed as "solid" by Israel itself, Haaretz claimed. Even after reading the altered report, an "uncomfortable conversation" followed between Biden and Netanyahu, the news outlet's source said. The US reportedly requested additional information, which Tel Aviv provided. Haaretz said that Washington did not comment on the issue afterwards.PR Nightmare for Israel?Haaretz's source also shed light on recent statements by the Israeli military last week that they did not know the Al-Jalaa tower hosted media outlets, including the Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera, when they were ordering the airstrike. The affected news organisations previously said they had notified the Israeli military at the onset of the May 2021 conflict about the location of their headquarters in Gaza. Haaretz's source, however, claimed that due to poor coordination this data had not been passed on to military intelligence or the Israeli Air Force.The incident, which took place on 15 May amid a fierce armed confrontation between the IDF and Gaza-based militant groups, miraculously did not lead to any casualties among international journalists. They were given a one-hour heads up to evacuate the building, which turned out to be just barely enough to escape harm.The levelling of the tower sparked an international uproar and the US requested a justification from Israel for the building's destruction. Tel Aviv insisted that the tower not only hosted Hamas troops (a claim challenged by news agencies in the building), but also their jamming equipment that impeded the operation of the Iron Dome short-range air defences – Israel's main line of defence against the militants' rockets.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/israel-hamas-inmate-swap-a-matter-of-time-but-jewish-state-needs-to-be-less-stubborn-says-analyst-1089757416.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/ex-idf-general-claims-strike-on-ap-tower-in-gaza-was-own-goal-1090188365.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082913633_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a798d22a2a729690c985eb2f1d10af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
associated press, middle east, israel

Israel Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets

12:47 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMA tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
While no journalists were harmed in the attack, the incident itself was a close call and resulted in an international scandal for the Israeli military and nation's leaders. At the same time, the US, Tel Aviv's closest ally, requested explanation as to why the HQ of an American news agency was levelled by the IDF with only a one-hour notice.
Israel handed over to the US an edited version of the intelligence report that justified the IDF airstrike on the Al-Jalaa tower in the Gaza Strip during the May 2021 conflict, Haaretz has reported, citing an anonymous source. According to the news outlet, the report, edited by Shin Bet, stressed that it was "necessary" to destroy the building, while closing the gaps in the intelligence input.
Some Israeli officials were concerned that feeding the US the altered intelligence report might "adversely affect the trust" between the two countries and impede cooperation between them in terms of defence, the source claimed. Nonetheless, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly proceeded to give US President Joe Biden the edited version of the report via Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
Israel-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
8 October, 04:36 GMT
The original report was not viewed as "solid" by Israel itself, Haaretz claimed. Even after reading the altered report, an "uncomfortable conversation" followed between Biden and Netanyahu, the news outlet's source said. The US reportedly requested additional information, which Tel Aviv provided. Haaretz said that Washington did not comment on the issue afterwards.

PR Nightmare for Israel?

Haaretz's source also shed light on recent statements by the Israeli military last week that they did not know the Al-Jalaa tower hosted media outlets, including the Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera, when they were ordering the airstrike. The affected news organisations previously said they had notified the Israeli military at the onset of the May 2021 conflict about the location of their headquarters in Gaza. Haaretz's source, however, claimed that due to poor coordination this data had not been passed on to military intelligence or the Israeli Air Force.
The incident, which took place on 15 May amid a fierce armed confrontation between the IDF and Gaza-based militant groups, miraculously did not lead to any casualties among international journalists. They were given a one-hour heads up to evacuate the building, which turned out to be just barely enough to escape harm.
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Ex-IDF General Claims Strike on AP Tower in Gaza Was 'Own Goal'
25 October, 11:54 GMT
The levelling of the tower sparked an international uproar and the US requested a justification from Israel for the building's destruction. Tel Aviv insisted that the tower not only hosted Hamas troops (a claim challenged by news agencies in the building), but also their jamming equipment that impeded the operation of the Iron Dome short-range air defences – Israel's main line of defence against the militants' rockets.
050001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
11:19 GMTUK Extremists Increasingly Use Online Platforms, COVID Conspiracies to Recruit, Radicalise Children
11:14 GMTIndia Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
11:10 GMTAs Brexit Hits Recruitment and Inflation Jumps, UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Faces Christmas Strike
11:09 GMTThe Bay of Loving Trolls Launched in Russia's Region of Murmansk
11:00 GMTLiverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police
10:50 GMTIndia: Congress Party Needs to Change Its Style of Politics to Revive Itself, Says Political Pundit
10:49 GMTLessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
10:47 GMTNATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
10:41 GMTWho is Peng Shuai and Why is the World Looking For Her?
10:36 GMT'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
10:23 GMTKremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMTPhotos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player