Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/india-confiscates-china-bound-containers-with-radioactive-material-claims-they-came-from-pakistan-1090850236.html
India Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
India Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) controls 13 port terminals, which represents 24 percent of India's port capacity. The company last month said... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T11:14+0000
2021-11-19T11:14+0000
pakistan
shanghai
china
india
gujarat
adani group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851911_0:97:2048:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_1b290c421f448156161188c8db09b493.jpg
India's largest port operating company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has said that federal authorities confiscated containers with hazardous substances inside them at the Mundra seaport on Thursday, 18 November."Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection", the statement from the company read.The operation that led to the seizure of the containers was carried out by India’s anti-smuggling agency, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Customs Department. The Customs Department is overseen by the Central Board and Indirect Taxes and Customs, which operates under the federal Finance Ministry.The incident comes amid an ongoing row over APSEZ’s decision on 11 October to ban containerised cargo from three countries — Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan —at all the 13 port terminals managed by the company. The company said at the time that the ban would come into effect from 15 November.The port operator took the decision after Indian authorities intercepted nearly three tonnes of opium in September at the Mundra seaport, located in Gujarat state on the country’s western seaboard.According to an official release, the opium originated in Afghanistan and came to India from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.In a virtual conference between Indian and Iranian officials on 13 October, Tehran described the decision by Adani Ports as being “imbalanced” and “unprofessional”.“Iran - as the country which has suffered from many trade restrictions and unjust sanctions for more than 40 years and as the champion whose sincere efforts and sacrifices in fighting all the said devils has been praised by the United Nations - is once again being targeted unfairly”, a statement from the Iranian Embassy after the meeting stated. Indian English daily The Economic Times reported on 17 November that Indian Customs sent a letter to APSEZ’s management this month, asking how it could ban cargo from the three countries without consulting the relevant authorities.The report cited Indian officials pointing out that Directorate General of Foreign Trade, a department under the federal Commerce Ministry, was the relevant authority to take decisions to ban cargos with foreign countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/unprofessional-and-imbalanced-move-says-tehran-after-adani-ports-ban-on-iranian-containers-1089911583.html
pakistan
shanghai
china
india
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851911_8:0:1828:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ea81a75c02caac0e6f01d63f396919f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, shanghai, china, india, gujarat, adani group

India Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan

11:14 GMT 19.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Radioactive waste barrelsRadioactive waste barrels
Radioactive waste barrels - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Radioactive waste barrels
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) controls 13 port terminals, which represents 24 percent of India's port capacity. The company last month said that it wouldn't handle containers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, after Indian authorities intercepted three tonnes of Afghan opium, which came from Bandar Abbas, at one of its ports.
India's largest port operating company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has said that federal authorities confiscated containers with hazardous substances inside them at the Mundra seaport on Thursday, 18 November.

“While the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances)”, the company claimed in its statement on Friday.

"Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection", the statement from the company read.
The operation that led to the seizure of the containers was carried out by India’s anti-smuggling agency, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Customs Department.
The Customs Department is overseen by the Central Board and Indirect Taxes and Customs, which operates under the federal Finance Ministry.
The incident comes amid an ongoing row over APSEZ’s decision on 11 October to ban containerised cargo from three countries — Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan —at all the 13 port terminals managed by the company.
The company said at the time that the ban would come into effect from 15 November.
The port operator took the decision after Indian authorities intercepted nearly three tonnes of opium in September at the Mundra seaport, located in Gujarat state on the country’s western seaboard.
According to an official release, the opium originated in Afghanistan and came to India from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.
In a virtual conference between Indian and Iranian officials on 13 October, Tehran described the decision by Adani Ports as being “imbalanced” and “unprofessional”.
This photo taken on December 21, 2016 shows a container ship (R) docked at India's Adani Port Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
‘Unprofessional and Imbalanced Move,’ Says Tehran After Adani Ports' Ban on Iranian Containers
14 October, 13:11 GMT
“Iran - as the country which has suffered from many trade restrictions and unjust sanctions for more than 40 years and as the champion whose sincere efforts and sacrifices in fighting all the said devils has been praised by the United Nations - is once again being targeted unfairly”, a statement from the Iranian Embassy after the meeting stated.
Indian English daily The Economic Times reported on 17 November that Indian Customs sent a letter to APSEZ’s management this month, asking how it could ban cargo from the three countries without consulting the relevant authorities.
The report cited Indian officials pointing out that Directorate General of Foreign Trade, a department under the federal Commerce Ministry, was the relevant authority to take decisions to ban cargos with foreign countries.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
11:19 GMTUK Extremists Increasingly Use Online Platforms, COVID Conspiracies to Recruit, Radicalise Children
11:14 GMTIndia Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
11:10 GMTAs Brexit Hits Recruitment and Inflation Jumps, UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Faces Christmas Strike
11:00 GMTLiverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police
10:50 GMTIndia: Congress Party Needs to Change Its Style of Politics to Revive Itself, Says Political Pundit
10:49 GMTLessons Unlearned: National Audit Office Reveals UK Gov't Was Unprepared for COVID Pandemic
10:47 GMTNATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany, Stoltenberg Says
10:41 GMTWho is Peng Shuai and Why is the World Looking For Her?
10:36 GMT'That Flame No Longer Burns So Brightly': Legendary AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket
10:23 GMTKremlin Considers US Congressmen's Initiative to 'Not Recognise' Putin Unacceptable
10:23 GMTPhotos: Thanksgiving Turkeys to be Spared by Biden 'Relax' in Luxurious Five-Star Hotel
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says