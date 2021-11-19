https://sputniknews.com/20211119/gop-senator-calls-jen-psaki-baghdad-bob-over-inflation-comments-1090845994.html

GOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki 'Baghdad Bob' Over Inflation Comments

2021-11-19

Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan denounced the reaction of the White House to rising inflation, calling Jen Psaki “Baghdad Bob,” Fox News reported on Thursday.He was referring to Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, a former Iraqi diplomat and politician who gained worldwide fame due to his peculiar press briefings in Baghdad during the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.According to Sullivan, this was an inappropriate response to the economic situation as "these issues are exploding all around the White House, and they just ignore them," Sullivan said Thursday.

