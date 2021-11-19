GOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments

Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan denounced the reaction of the White House to rising inflation, calling Jen Psaki “Baghdad Bob,” Fox News reported on Thursday.He was referring to Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, a former Iraqi diplomat and politician who gained worldwide fame due to his peculiar press briefings in Baghdad during the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.According to Sullivan, this was an inappropriate response to the economic situation as "these issues are exploding all around the White House, and they just ignore them," Sullivan said Thursday.
Inflation in the United States has set a 30-year record, increasing up to 6.2 percent earlier in the month. In a tweet last month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki dismissively dubbed it a “high-class problem.”
"You had the White House chief of staff recently tweet out saying high energy prices, inflation is a ‘high-class problem.’ What the heck does that mean?" he said. "The White House press secretary on these issues is starting to look like ‘Baghdad Bob’."
