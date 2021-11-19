Registration was successful!
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
GOP Rep. Gosar Censured Over Violent Anime Video
GOP Rep. Gosar Censured Over Violent Anime Video
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Press Sec. Jen Psaki getting confronted over what she said about inflation, the U.S. military cover up in the Middle East, Catholic bishops narrowly avoiding conflict with Biden, and Russiagate.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist | Press Sec. Psaki is Lying About InflationScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | US Military Covered Up Its War Crime in SyriaAustin Pelli - Producer for Political Misfits | Catholic Bishops Reject Vote to Condemn President BidenDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | How Did the Media Get Russiagate So Wrong?In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to discuss what he calls a complete misunderstanding, or rather, a lie about the nature of inflation by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on strikes in Syria and Iraq by US bombers that killed mostly women and children after steps were skipped to save time and get more bombs down. We were also joined by Austin Pelli to talk about a decision Catholic bishops made on which Catholics can receive communion.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about how mainstream media failed to snuff out the lies in the Steele dossier and also talked about the Kyle Rittenhouse case.Also, the House of Representatives has censured Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over his tweet with an anime video.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
joe biden, jen psaki, us, radio, iraq, economy, inflation, syria, fault lines, russiagate, kyle rittenhouse

GOP Rep. Gosar Censured Over Violent Anime Video

08:24 GMT 19.11.2021
GOP Rep. Gosar Censured Over Violent Anime Video
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Press Sec. Jen Psaki getting confronted over what she said about inflation, the US military cover-up in the Middle East, Catholic bishops narrowly avoiding conflict with Biden, and Russiagate.
Guests:
Mark Frost - Economist | Press Sec. Psaki is Lying About Inflation
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | US Military Covered Up Its War Crime in Syria
Austin Pelli - Producer for Political Misfits | Catholic Bishops Reject Vote to Condemn President Biden
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | How Did the Media Get Russiagate So Wrong?
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to discuss what he calls a complete misunderstanding, or rather, a lie about the nature of inflation by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter for a discussion on strikes in Syria and Iraq by US bombers that killed mostly women and children after steps were skipped to save time and get more bombs down. We were also joined by Austin Pelli to talk about a decision Catholic bishops made on which Catholics can receive communion.
In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about how mainstream media failed to snuff out the lies in the Steele dossier and also talked about the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
Also, the House of Representatives has censured Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over his tweet with an anime video.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
