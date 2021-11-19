Registration was successful!
Fun's Over? CPAC Bans Sesame Street Characters From 2022 Event Over Stance on Vaccines
Fun's Over? CPAC Bans Sesame Street Characters From 2022 Event Over Stance on Vaccines
A banned puppet has been advocating for timely vaccination since 1972 and recently reiterated its advice regarding COVID-19 jabs as US rolls out vaccinations... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T18:49+0000
2021-11-19T18:50+0000
us
cpac
sesame street
US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) organisers have banned several puppets of the Sesame Street from the 2022 CPAC event after a social media account for one of them made a post about COVID-19 vaccination. In its Twitter account, CPAC announced that Sesame Street's Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie are "not invited" to the February 2022 event.The "mandates" part of the message presumably refers to the vaccination mandates for government employees and businesses issued by US President Joe Biden earlier this year and strongly opposed by conservatives.Big Bird's social media account recently boasted taking its COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing that it will help "keep others healthy". US President Joe Biden praised Big Bird's tweet, but, at the same time, GOP Senator Ted Cruz lambasted it as "government propaganda for your 5 year old".Despite banning Sesame Street's characters from the CPAC 2022 (not that they announced any plans to visit the country's biggest event for conservatives), the organisers said they would welcome their rivals from The Muppet Show - Sam the Eagle, Statler, and Waldorf. It is unclear, however, why the CPAC organisers chose to invite them and if the muppets will attend the event.
us, cpac, sesame street

Fun's Over? CPAC Bans Sesame Street Characters From 2022 Event Over Stance on Vaccines

18:49 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SLAVEN VLASICSesame Street Characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend HBO Premiere of Sesame Street's The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph on November 9, 2017 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO/AFP (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Sesame Street Characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend HBO Premiere of Sesame Street's The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph on November 9, 2017 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO/AFP (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / SLAVEN VLASIC
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
A banned puppet has been advocating for timely vaccination since 1972 and recently reiterated its advice regarding COVID-19 jabs as US rolls out vaccinations for minors.
US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) organisers have banned several puppets of the Sesame Street from the 2022 CPAC event after a social media account for one of them made a post about COVID-19 vaccination. In its Twitter account, CPAC announced that Sesame Street's Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie are "not invited" to the February 2022 event.
"Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates? No thank you", CPAC captured one of the images.
The "mandates" part of the message presumably refers to the vaccination mandates for government employees and businesses issued by US President Joe Biden earlier this year and strongly opposed by conservatives.
Big Bird's social media account recently boasted taking its COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing that it will help "keep others healthy". US President Joe Biden praised Big Bird's tweet, but, at the same time, GOP Senator Ted Cruz lambasted it as "government propaganda for your 5 year old".
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2021
Trump Is Reportedly Set to Give Speech at Next CPAC in July
4 June, 01:14 GMT
Despite banning Sesame Street's characters from the CPAC 2022 (not that they announced any plans to visit the country's biggest event for conservatives), the organisers said they would welcome their rivals from The Muppet Show - Sam the Eagle, Statler, and Waldorf. It is unclear, however, why the CPAC organisers chose to invite them and if the muppets will attend the event.
