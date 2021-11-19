https://sputniknews.com/20211119/experts-negative-towards-bill-gates-nuclear-power-plant-in-wyoming-say-its-too-dangerous-1090842687.html

Experts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Say It's ‘Too Dangerous’

Experts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Say It's ‘Too Dangerous’

Experts Negative Towards Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Plant in Wyoming, Saying It Is ‘Too Dangerous’

2021-11-19T01:38+0000

2021-11-19T01:38+0000

2021-11-19T01:38+0000

us

bill gates

nuclear power

nuclear reactor

wyoming

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090843464_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3006c0249cfa33e8d06ccff24f87057.jpg

Eco-activists and some scientists have expressed their opposition towards the construction of Bill Gates' nuclear power plant (NPP), deeming it unnecessary since, in their view, there are more “inexpensive and proven renewable energy alternatives,” according to Common Dreams.The city of Kemmerer currently has a coal-fired power station "Naughton,” which is prepared to shut down its two remaining coal blocks. TerraPower, the company that is constructing the plant, plans to build a demonstration site in this area in mid-2023. The project, which is expected to be commissioned within the next seven years, received an $80 million subsidy from the US Department of Energy in October.The nuclear power plant will be constructed to demonstrate Natrium technology, which uses sodium as the coolant in the reactor, a process that has both advantages and disadvantages. Natrium technology can use most of the waste from traditional nuclear power plants as fuel, solving the problem of disposal. In addition, the technology is said to be safer and cheaper.However, not all experts agree that Natrium has advantages over the cooling water used in conventional nuclear power plants. Some have noted that using liquid sodium can cause many problems, primarily because it is a highly volatile material that can catch fire if exposed to air or water.Expert Arnie Gundersen wrote in an open letter in August that Natrium "is following in the footsteps of a 70-year-long record of sodium-cooled nuclear technological failures. Your plan to recycle those failures and resurrect liquid sodium again will siphon valuable public funds and research from inexpensive and proven renewable energy alternatives."According to a report from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), “sodium-cooled fast reactors would likely be less uranium-efficient and would not reduce the amount of waste that requires long-term isolation.”Last month, Gates said that nuclear power can help tackle climate change and that the refusal to construct nuclear reactors would have a negative impact on energy supplies.Recently, Elon Musk also spoke out in support of nuclear energy, saying he was surprised at the negative public sentiment against NPPs. Musk cited a study showing that much of Germany's nuclear power was replaced by coal-fired power after the Fukushima accident, leading to an increase in harmful emissions into the atmosphere.Atomic energy has been designated as one of the cleanest and lowest carbon emission energy supplies, but it nevertheless has faced resistance in some states, as many eco-activists claim that nuclear power is not an effective way to address climate change.There are indeed a number of unsolved problems related not only to the unclear regulation of radioactive waste, but also to the construction of NPPs, which are extremely long and costly projects that can take years to complete. Apart from that, the mining, milling and enrichment of uranium into nuclear fuel is an energy-intensive process that is not secured from harmful emissions.In addition, nuclear reactors still pose a risk of meltdown despite the fact that in the wake of the largest NPP accidents, nuclear technology has seen great advances in safety.Nevertheless, nuclear power advocates stress that the energy released in nuclear reactions is millions of times higher than that produced by burning fuel. Unlike thermal and hydroelectric power plants, NPPs don’t require the building of structures such as dams that bury fertile land at the bottom of reservoirs.The only types of power that are more environmentally friendly are solar or wind energy, but they produce low amounts of power and cannot meet the demand for cheap electricity.

https://sputniknews.com/20211004/nuclear-test-ban-treaty-organisations-chief-to-meet-with-lavrov-in-russia-1089645742.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210602/bill-gates-warren-buffett-private-power-firms-team-up-to-build-us-nuclear-power-reactor-1083061736.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, bill gates, nuclear power, nuclear reactor, wyoming