Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/brazilian-scientists-find-fossils-of-new-dinosaur-species-who-had-no-teeth-reports-say-1090843670.html
Brazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
Brazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
Brazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
2021-11-19T01:19+0000
2021-11-19T01:19+0000
brazil
tech
dinosaur
paleontologists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090843645_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_f2db865d805cd28b336f99ed5a43863d.jpg
Director of the National Museum of Brazil Alexander Kellner said that this species had no teeth during its whole life, the O Globo newspaper reported on late Thursday.Berthasaura leopoldinae was a part of the Theropoda clade, which also included the legendary Tyrannosaurus rex.The fossils were found in the southern Brazilian state of Parana. The dinosaur lived some 70-80 million years ago, its height amounted to 80 centimeters (31 inches) while the length to about a meter (39 inches).The species was named after Brazilian zoologist and activist Bertha Lutz, and Brazilian Empress Maria Leopoldina.
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/stunning-discovery-of-193-million-year-old-dinosaur-eggs-sheds-new-light-on-reptiles-early-species-1090157221.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090843645_337:0:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17c3a9de4b45e1eed1a043ed8b4bb0a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, tech, dinosaur, paleontologists

Brazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say

01:19 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / AMAI FOTOGRAFIAPalaeontologists from the Federal University of Santa Maria pose for a picture next to a giant dinosaur bone found in Divinopolis, Maranhao state, Brazil, June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021
Palaeontologists from the Federal University of Santa Maria pose for a picture next to a giant dinosaur bone found in Divinopolis, Maranhao state, Brazil, June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / AMAI FOTOGRAFIA
Subscribe
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Brazilian scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species, called Berthasaura leopoldinae, who had no teeth, media reported.
Director of the National Museum of Brazil Alexander Kellner said that this species had no teeth during its whole life, the O Globo newspaper reported on late Thursday.
Berthasaura leopoldinae was a part of the Theropoda clade, which also included the legendary Tyrannosaurus rex.
Dinosaurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
Stunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
23 October, 14:54 GMT
The fossils were found in the southern Brazilian state of Parana. The dinosaur lived some 70-80 million years ago, its height amounted to 80 centimeters (31 inches) while the length to about a meter (39 inches).
The species was named after Brazilian zoologist and activist Bertha Lutz, and Brazilian Empress Maria Leopoldina.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:19 GMTBrazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth, Reports Say
01:09 GMTFrench Barkhane Forces Leave Far Northern Tessalit Base Amid Continuing Mali Withdrawal
00:18 GMTPentagon to Bar Soldiers From Enlisting, Promotion for Refusing to Vaccinate
YesterdayState Attorneys General Launch Investigation Into Instagram's Potential Harm for Kids
Yesterday‘Professor or Comrade’? US Senator Asks Biden Nominee Raised in USSR if ‘Resigned’ From Komsomol
YesterdayBiden, Trudeau, Manuel Lopez-Obrador Hold First In-Person Meeting
YesterdayVP Kamala Harris' Communications Director Reportedly Steps Down
YesterdayBiden Again Seen Without Mask in Crowded Place, Dons It Only For a Selfie
YesterdayDown We Go: Biden's Approval Ratings Hit New Low as 36% Approve of His Job, New Poll Reveals
YesterdayBiden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
YesterdaySenate Advances $740 Billion Pentagon Budget After Schumer Drops Merger With Anti-China Bill
YesterdayPlurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows
YesterdayVice Chair of US-Based Center Where Gulen Lives Says Reports of Cleric's Death 'Fake News'
YesterdayKenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
YesterdayGermany Will ‘Freeze’ Without Russian Gas, Energy Executive Warns
YesterdayMSNBC Barred From Rittenhouse Trial After Producer Caught Tailing Jurors
YesterdayTaiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US
YesterdayOops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
YesterdayOklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
YesterdayUK Agrees to Sell Ukraine Warships, Missiles Amid Increasing NATO Military's Black Sea Presence