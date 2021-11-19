https://sputniknews.com/20211119/biden-to-undergo-routine-physical-on-eve-of-birthday-saturday-white-house-says-1090859056.html

Biden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says

Biden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is due for a routine physical later on Friday, his first since taking office, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki...

Biden, the oldest sitting president in US history, turns 79 on Saturday.He received a medical check-up in December 2019 before the presidential election, with physicians saying that he was "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency".The last update on Biden's health came after he fractured his foot in November 2020 while playing with his dog. Three months later, in February, the president's physician said that his foot was completely healed.

