Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White...

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia."I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.

