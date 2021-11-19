Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/biden-says-had-great-physical-exam-at-walter-reed-on-friday-1090870345.html
Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White...
joe biden
medical examination
us
kamala harris
routine
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870328_0:4:2300:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_5e14fa87813fc7724bdedb2a0fda1b23.jpg
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia."I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.
21:05 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. November 19, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White House press pool report.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia.
"I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.
The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.
