Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/biden-says-had-great-physical-exam-at-walter-reed-on-friday-1090870345.html
Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T21:05+0000
2021-11-19T21:05+0000
2021-11-19T21:05+0000
joe biden
medical examination
us
kamala harris
routine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870328_0:4:2300:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_5e14fa87813fc7724bdedb2a0fda1b23.jpg
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia."I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090870328_134:0:2166:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_73293595661782d14d45c442031c97c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, medical examination, us, kamala harris, routine
Biden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White House press pool report.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris Harris became the first woman to
take presidential power
in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia.
"I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.
The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.