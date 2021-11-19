https://sputniknews.com/20211119/best-place-to-watch-lunar-eclipse-russian-cosmonauts-on-iss-take-magnificent-moon-photos-1090859510.html

Best Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon - and this year, people in Argentina, Russia, and some other countries were able to... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station have spotted the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, taking photos of the Moon, overshadowed by the planet. Although it was a partial eclipse, at some point the shadow covered up to 97 percent of the Moon, so it was pretty close to a full one.

