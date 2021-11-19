Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/best-place-to-watch-lunar-eclipse-russian-cosmonauts-on-iss-take-magnificent-moon-photos-1090859510.html
Best Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
Best Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon - and this year, people in Argentina, Russia, and some other countries were able to... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T14:44+0000
2021-11-19T14:44+0000
lunar eclipse
world
russia
iss
international space station (iss)
moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107277/53/1072775346_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de66be874adb09deb59c9eebf07ac367.jpg
Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station have spotted the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, taking photos of the Moon, overshadowed by the planet. Although it was a partial eclipse, at some point the shadow covered up to 97 percent of the Moon, so it was pretty close to a full one.
moon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107277/53/1072775346_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af75ca758ed1a56fcdb044941a883725.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lunar eclipse, world, russia, iss, international space station (iss), moon

Best Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos

14:44 GMT 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / Costas Baltas Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017.
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© REUTERS / Costas Baltas
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon - and this year, people in Argentina, Russia, and some other countries were able to see the longest one since 1440.
Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station have spotted the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, taking photos of the Moon, overshadowed by the planet. Although it was a partial eclipse, at some point the shadow covered up to 97 percent of the Moon, so it was pretty close to a full one.

"Right now, together with the people of Earth, we are observing a partial lunar eclipse. The best view on board the ISS is from the window of our new 'Science' module," cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said.

100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTBiden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions
14:08 GMT'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
14:04 GMTNever Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
13:36 GMTBiden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says
13:29 GMTMcCarthy Makes Dems Delay Vote on Biden's $1.75 Trillion Plan in Record-Breaking House Speech
13:20 GMT'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
11:19 GMTUK Extremists Increasingly Use Online Platforms, COVID Conspiracies to Recruit, Radicalise Children
11:14 GMTIndia Confiscates China-Bound Containers With ‘Radioactive' Material, Claims They Came From Pakistan
11:10 GMTAs Brexit Hits Recruitment and Inflation Jumps, UK Supermarket Giant Tesco Faces Christmas Strike
11:09 GMTThe Bay of Loving Trolls Launched in Russia's Region of Murmansk
11:00 GMTLiverpool Bomb May Have Gone Off as Taxi Braked Suddenly, Say UK Police
10:50 GMTIndia: Congress Party Needs to Change Its Style of Politics to Revive Itself, Says Political Pundit