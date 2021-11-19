Best Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos

Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station have spotted the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, taking photos of the Moon, overshadowed by the planet. Although it was a partial eclipse, at some point the shadow covered up to 97 percent of the Moon, so it was pretty close to a full one.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon - and this year, people in Argentina, Russia, and some other countries were able to see the longest one since 1440.
Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station have spotted the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years, taking photos of the Moon, overshadowed by the planet. Although it was a partial eclipse, at some point the shadow covered up to 97 percent of the Moon, so it was pretty close to a full one.
"Right now, together with the people of Earth, we are observing a partial lunar eclipse. The best view on board the ISS is from the window of our new 'Science' module," cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said.