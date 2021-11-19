https://sputniknews.com/20211119/berlin-should-speed-up-certification-of-nord-stream-2-to-avoid-higher-energy-prices-trafigura-ceo-1090863079.html

Berlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO

Berlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO

On 10 September, the Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been completed and that it is only waiting... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T15:54+0000

2021-11-19T15:54+0000

2021-11-19T15:54+0000

russia

gazprom

germany

decision

certification

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090439159_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bca7b65a05b620d2e1d1361b78895e32.jpg

Germany should “speed up” the process of issuing certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to avoid further surge in fuel prices, The Le Monde has cited Jeremy Weir, chief executive of the Swiss multinational commodity trading company Trafigura.Weir also expressed concern over potential “blackouts in Europe” due to the possibility of a “cold winter" on the continent.The French newspaper noted in this vein that Germany's decision to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 took place “at a critical time when several factors came together: reserves are unusually small, there are infrastructure failures, winds are too weak for wind turbines to work, and there are increasing methane consumption in Germany and the UK”.In addition, increased demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia has led to higher energy prices in Europe, according to The Le Monde.This comes a few days after the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.Member of the Bundestag Steffen Kotre from the Alternative for Germany party commented on the news by telling Sputnik that he expects the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 in April 2022 at the earliest.The remarks followed Russian President Vladimir Putin saying last month that Russia could start delivering natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as soon as Moscow gets the green light from Berlin.“If the German regulator hands its clearance for supplies tomorrow, deliveries of 17.5 billion cubic metres [of gas] will start the day after tomorrow”, Putin emphasised.A joint venture by Russia's Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230-km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.The already completed network is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, thus doubling Nord Stream's capacity.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/first-string-of-nord-stream-2-pipeline-filled-with-technical-gas-1090001395.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, gazprom, germany, decision, certification, nord stream 2