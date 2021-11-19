https://sputniknews.com/20211119/albanian-pm-denies-plans-to-receive-channel-crossing-migrants-as-uk-doesnt-exclude-possibility-1090847419.html

Albanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility

Albanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility

The UK government sees offshore processing hubs for migrants as part of its yet-to-be-approved Nationality and Borders Bill, which aims to tackle what Home... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T05:49+0000

2021-11-19T05:49+0000

2021-11-19T05:59+0000

albania

dominic raab

edi rama

migrants

english channel

negotiations

deal

uk

priti patel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090848194_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_687e088f4fc797407893088e1b453347.jpg

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has vehemently rejected media reports in Britain that his country could host a processing centre for Channel-crossing migrants.Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, for her part, went on Twitter to argue that it was the "same old fake news this time on the front page of a respected paper as The Times", in an apparent nod to similar reports about London-Tirana talks concerning the purported processing centre for migrants in early October. At the time, Xhacka also refuted the reports about such negotiations as "fake news".On Thursday, the top Albanian diplomat went further by recalling in a tweet that "by the way, I am not a 'he' but a 'she' who has always admired the quality of [the] British media. Sad".In an interview with The Guardian, he slammed the report as "totally fake", adding that "they don't mention a single word regarding the reality and they write what they prefer"."I'm a lawyer. Albania has no jurisdiction to decide if an immigrant is legal or illegal. The international convention has arranged everything in detail regarding the process of assessing asylum seekers. The British courts will decide, not the Albanian courts", Qirko said. He struck the same tone in a letter of complaint to The Times, in which the ambassador insisted that "there are no bilateral talks between Albanian and British government officials regarding processing centres for illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel".Raab Doesn't Rule Out Migrant Processing Hub in Albania The remarks came as UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab hinted that the British government hopes to conclude a deal on a migrant processing centre in Albania.Raab told Times Radio that the government is "looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK". When asked whether migrants could be transported to Albania in a separate interview with Sky News, the justice secretary said: "That's one country […] We are willing to look with partners at whether it's possible to do this international processing".The plan for processing centres is being enacted by the British government as part of its Nationality and Borders Bill, which is yet to be passed and which aims to mend what Home Secretary Priti Patel dubbed the UK's "broken" asylum system. The country lost the right to transfer migrants to the EU nation they arrived in after the expiration of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020.Over 24,500 migrants have so far reached the UK this year, including a record 1,185 in a single day earlier in November, as compared to the 8,417 in the whole of 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/uk-to-use-every-possible-tactic-to-deal-with-migrant-channel-crossings-pm-johnson-says-1088891926.html

albania

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

albania, dominic raab, edi rama, migrants, english channel, negotiations, deal, uk, priti patel