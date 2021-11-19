Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/actress-kangana-ranaut-leads-chorus-of-disapproval-over-modis-shameful-withdrawal-of-farm-laws-1090851074.html
Actress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
Actress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government will overturn the three controversial farm laws against which hundreds of thousands of... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, denounced the decision by Narendra Modi's government to repeal three farm laws passed by the parliament in September 2020, after coming under relentless pressure from farmers' unions.Explaining why she was disappointed that the farm laws were being withdrawn, Kangana said: "If people on the street have started to make laws, and not the chosen government in the parliament, then this is a jihadi nation..." Ranaut was not alone as Indian author Anand Ranganathan, known for his novels 'Land of the Wilted Rose' and 'Love &amp; Honour', also criticised Prime Minister Modi's decision and called it a cowardly act.He said that in the fight between the Indian government and farmers, India has faced a humiliating defeat.Actress Shruti Seth decried Prime Minister Modi's decision as a transparent and cynical ploy to get more votes in the looming assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.However, several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, applauded the Prime Minister for his decision and expressed their support for the farmers.Actor Prakash Raj tweeted a video of a power-packed poem on farmers’ struggles.
Actress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws

11:21 GMT 19.11.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government will overturn the three controversial farm laws against which hundreds of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November last year. Farmers feared these laws would do away with the minimum support price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, denounced the decision by Narendra Modi's government to repeal three farm laws passed by the parliament in September 2020, after coming under relentless pressure from farmers' unions.
Sharing a netizen's post that read, "Street power is the only power that matters, hence proved #FarmersProtest," the actress wrote on her Instagram stories, "Sad, Shameful and absolutely unfair...(sic)".
Explaining why she was disappointed that the farm laws were being withdrawn, Kangana said: "If people on the street have started to make laws, and not the chosen government in the parliament, then this is a jihadi nation..."
Ranaut was not alone as Indian author Anand Ranganathan, known for his novels 'Land of the Wilted Rose' and 'Love & Honour', also criticised Prime Minister Modi's decision and called it a cowardly act.
He said that in the fight between the Indian government and farmers, India has faced a humiliating defeat.
Actress Shruti Seth decried Prime Minister Modi's decision as a transparent and cynical ploy to get more votes in the looming assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.
However, several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, applauded the Prime Minister for his decision and expressed their support for the farmers.
Actor Prakash Raj tweeted a video of a power-packed poem on farmers' struggles.
