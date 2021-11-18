Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/us-university-puts-professor-on-leave-over-study-into-minor-attracted-people-1090826100.html
US University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
US University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
The study suggested that a majority of future graduates who plan to work in social services are ready to report paedophiles automatically, thus allegedly... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T11:40+0000
2021-11-18T11:40+0000
university
pedophile
us
university
paedophilia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090826373_0:0:980:551_1920x0_80_0_0_234febbcec35a59157373088e009039a.png
Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, has placed one of its professors on administrative leave after a study into "minor-attracted people" caused uproar in the educational facility and online. Numerous students and thousands of netizens demanded ODU to take action, accusing Professor Allyn Walker of "destigmatising" paedophiles.ODU justified the move by claiming that Walker's work "disrupted" the campus and the university's "mission of teaching and learning".In addition, the professor's social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram were deleted. It is unclear whether Walker did it to stop the flood of threats, or if the plaforms' administrators took action.Walker, who specialises in "queer criminology" and mental health, defended their work and rejected the accusations against them as a "coordinated effort about attacking the LGBTQ community", to which the professor belongs, and academic freedom.The professor, who used to work as an advocate for victims of sexual predators, argued that their work, in fact, aims at keeping children safe from abuse. Walker stressed that many "minor-attracted people" do not want to act on their feelings or harm any child, but end up doing so due to not being able to get help. The latter happens because they are "scared", the professor claims.Walker earlier published a book in which they claimed that people often believe that persons, who are attracted to minors, are "necessarily also predators and sex offenders" or colloquially speaking "paedophiles". But the recent uproar that led to Walker's suspension from Virginia's ODU was prompted by their research called "Social Service Students' Attitudes Toward Minor-Attracted People".In the controversial work, Walker studied the use of the terms "paedophile" and "minor-attracted people". They learned that a majority of students, would-be social workers, in Utah were ready to report those who identified themselves as "paedophiles" to the police even if it meant violating their professional ethics and breaking client confidentiality, which is usually protected unless a person plans to harm other people and confides in a specialist about it.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/around-3000-paedophiles-have-been-present-in-french-catholic-church-since-1950-report-suggests-1089622877.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090826373_140:0:875:551_1920x0_80_0_0_0e0ad8e8c2be686e2ad80f1c4eb11741.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
university, pedophile, us, university, paedophilia

US University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'

11:40 GMT 18.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Prostasia Foundation Dr. Allyn Walker speaking with the Prostasia Foundation's Noah Berlatsky, November 8, 2021
Dr. Allyn Walker speaking with the Prostasia Foundation's Noah Berlatsky, November 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Prostasia Foundation
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The study suggested that a majority of future graduates who plan to work in social services are ready to report paedophiles automatically, thus allegedly depriving these people of aid that would help prevent them from committing sexual offences. The author argued that they should not be treated as offenders right from the start.
Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, has placed one of its professors on administrative leave after a study into "minor-attracted people" caused uproar in the educational facility and online. Numerous students and thousands of netizens demanded ODU to take action, accusing Professor Allyn Walker of "destigmatising" paedophiles.
ODU justified the move by claiming that Walker's work "disrupted" the campus and the university's "mission of teaching and learning".

"Reactions to Dr Walker's research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus", the university said in a statement. "I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society", ODU President Brian O. Hemphill added.

In addition, the professor's social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram were deleted. It is unclear whether Walker did it to stop the flood of threats, or if the plaforms' administrators took action.
Walker, who specialises in "queer criminology" and mental health, defended their work and rejected the accusations against them as a "coordinated effort about attacking the LGBTQ community", to which the professor belongs, and academic freedom.
"The idea that I'm somehow condoning child sexual abuse is absolutely outrageous", Walker said.
The professor, who used to work as an advocate for victims of sexual predators, argued that their work, in fact, aims at keeping children safe from abuse. Walker stressed that many "minor-attracted people" do not want to act on their feelings or harm any child, but end up doing so due to not being able to get help. The latter happens because they are "scared", the professor claims.
"Getting them the help they want and need will protect children", Walker said.
Walker earlier published a book in which they claimed that people often believe that persons, who are attracted to minors, are "necessarily also predators and sex offenders" or colloquially speaking "paedophiles". But the recent uproar that led to Walker's suspension from Virginia's ODU was prompted by their research called "Social Service Students' Attitudes Toward Minor-Attracted People".
Jesus - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Around 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
3 October, 11:30 GMT
In the controversial work, Walker studied the use of the terms "paedophile" and "minor-attracted people". They learned that a majority of students, would-be social workers, in Utah were ready to report those who identified themselves as "paedophiles" to the police even if it meant violating their professional ethics and breaking client confidentiality, which is usually protected unless a person plans to harm other people and confides in a specialist about it.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online
11:42 GMTCryptocurrency 'Scam' Victims Urge Bulgaria to Take Steps to Seize Assets of OneCoin
11:40 GMTUS University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
11:31 GMTBezos' Blue Origin Hires Lobbyist Tied to Obama Admin After Space Tax Proposed
11:30 GMTMore Deaths Feared in Canada's British Columbia as It Declares State of Emergency Over Heavy Floods
10:51 GMTBill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year
10:44 GMTPsaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:03 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors