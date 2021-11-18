https://sputniknews.com/20211118/us-court-assembles-to-deliver-verdict-in-kyle-rittenhouses-trial-1090835253.html

US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial

A US court has assembled once again and is expected to deliver a verdict in the murder trial of Antioch, Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two white men and wounded another during August 2020 BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The verdict will be coming after the jury resumes their deliberations following a second request for a mistrial, alleging that the case against the 18-year-old was politicised.Rittenhouse himself, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, insists that he acted in self-defence after being allegedly threatened by some of the protesters. A judge has already dismissed unlawful weapon possession charges against him, citing ambiguity of Wisconsin gun laws in that regard.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

