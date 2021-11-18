Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/us-court-assembles-to-deliver-verdict-in-kyle-rittenhouses-trial-1090835253.html
US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
Earlier, the court dismissed charges of illegal gun possession against Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who shot several protesters during unrest in... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T17:24+0000
2021-11-18T17:24+0000
trial
us
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090834900_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_656dd02ed75aa4edbc176e440d3b0c1d.jpg
A US court has assembled once again and is expected to deliver a verdict in the murder trial of Antioch, Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two white men and wounded another during August 2020 BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The verdict will be coming after the jury resumes their deliberations following a second request for a mistrial, alleging that the case against the 18-year-old was politicised.Rittenhouse himself, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, insists that he acted in self-defence after being allegedly threatened by some of the protesters. A judge has already dismissed unlawful weapon possession charges against him, citing ambiguity of Wisconsin gun laws in that regard.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live outside Kenosha County court as jury reaches a verdict in Rittenhouse trial
Live outside Kenosha County court as jury reaches a verdict in Rittenhouse trial
2021-11-18T17:24+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090834900_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a452bdab7bec882eaa4481b184c4ff9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trial, us, kyle rittenhouse, видео

US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial

17:24 GMT 18.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Earlier, the court dismissed charges of illegal gun possession against Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who shot several protesters during unrest in Kenosha in 2020. Rittenhouse insists he acted in self-defence.
A US court has assembled once again and is expected to deliver a verdict in the murder trial of Antioch, Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two white men and wounded another during August 2020 BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The verdict will be coming after the jury resumes their deliberations following a second request for a mistrial, alleging that the case against the 18-year-old was politicised.
Rittenhouse himself, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, insists that he acted in self-defence after being allegedly threatened by some of the protesters. A judge has already dismissed unlawful weapon possession charges against him, citing ambiguity of Wisconsin gun laws in that regard.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTAustrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity
17:24 GMTUS Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
14:22 GMTJordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed