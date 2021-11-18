Registration was successful!
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
US Catholic Bishops Stop Short of Denying Communion to Joe Biden and Politicians Who Back Abortion
US Catholic Bishops Stop Short of Denying Communion to Joe Biden and Politicians Who Back Abortion
The Democrat's outspoken support for unrestricted abortion as well as gay marriage has long put him at odds with conservative priests and constituents.
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has approved a document that stopped short of denying Сommunion to President Joe Biden and other politicians who back abortion. Back in June, it was reported that the paper may include admonition of Catholic officials who disobey the Vatican's teachings on core issues, in this case abortion. Some reports even suggested that POTUS may be restricted from the sacred rite.However, the bishops used general language in the document, which didn’t make any direct references to termination of pregnancy or individuals who support it.According to local media, the paper was approved in a 222-8 vote with three clergymen abstaining. It will still need to be greenlighted by the Vatican and any punitive measures imposed on officials need to be first discussed with the Holy See.In 2019, Joe Biden, who is a life-long Catholic, was denied Communion in a church in South Carolina over his support for abortion rights. Recently, Joe Biden has drawn ire from conservative priests over his stance on a Texas law that banned abortions as early as six weeks. The Democrat called the legislation an "unprecedented assault" on women's rights and said it "blatantly violates" a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion.Although some bishops and priests have advocated for restrictions on politicians who support the termination of pregnancy, the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has opposed the measure. Last month, the pontiff met with Joe Biden and the Democrat said that the head of the Holy See called him a "good Catholic" and told him that he should continue receiving Communion.
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
09:06 GMT 18.11.2021
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Democrat's outspoken support for unrestricted abortion as well as gay marriage has long put him at odds with conservative priests and constituents. Joe Biden said he opposes abortion as a believer, but notes that he cannot impose his view as a political leader.
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has approved a document that stopped short of denying Сommunion to President Joe Biden and other politicians who back abortion. Back in June, it was reported that the paper may include admonition of Catholic officials who disobey the Vatican's teachings on core issues, in this case abortion. Some reports even suggested that POTUS may be restricted from the sacred rite.

However, the bishops used general language in the document, which didn’t make any direct references to termination of pregnancy or individuals who support it.

"Lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody Church teaching in their service to the common good", the document read.

According to local media, the paper was approved in a 222-8 vote with three clergymen abstaining. It will still need to be greenlighted by the Vatican and any punitive measures imposed on officials need to be first discussed with the Holy See.

In 2019, Joe Biden, who is a life-long Catholic, was denied Communion in a church in South Carolina over his support for abortion rights.

"Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching", said Father Robert Morey, commenting on his decision.

Recently, Joe Biden has drawn ire from conservative priests over his stance on a Texas law that banned abortions as early as six weeks. The Democrat called the legislation an "unprecedented assault" on women's rights and said it "blatantly violates" a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion.

Although some bishops and priests have advocated for restrictions on politicians who support the termination of pregnancy, the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has opposed the measure. Last month, the pontiff met with Joe Biden and the Democrat said that the head of the Holy See called him a "good Catholic" and told him that he should continue receiving Communion.
