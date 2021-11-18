Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/toyota-to-rolls-royce-fans-buzz-online-over-taylor-swift-vs-whitney-houston-debate-1090816873.html
'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate
'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate
Houston passed away almost ten years ago now, back in 2012, but her fame has not faded a bit and her powerful mezzo-soprano voice, coupled with the legendary... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
Who could have thought Twitterians could be divided on this one? The fiery debate arose around the talent, personality and creative footprint of two perhaps different but very significant for their generations female singers - Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift.After a video featuring Barstool Sports staffers Brandon Walker, Eric "Barstool Nate" Nathan, and Kelly Keegs bickering over the topic went viral this week, the discussion over which diva rules supreme erupted.In the video, Walker said that Houston, who died at the age of 48 from drug-related issues, "belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of female singers." However, Nathan and Keegs countered by saying that Swift outshines the "Saving All My Love" singer, citing the "Red" songstress' overflowing singing, songwriting, and directing prowess.In her testimony in favor of the "Folklore" pop diva, Keegs referred to the 11-time Grammy winner as a "goddess" and "our lord and savior."And according to the fan camp of the 31-year-old "Blank Space" singer, her greatest strength is her writing talent and lyrics, often written based on the singer's own personal experiences and relationships, but to which everyone can relate.And as for the late "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" diva's vocal abilities, they put her at an unattainable height for her young colleague, because Houston "is better than Taylor Swift by a long shot."As it usually happens online, the digital debate over which favorite pop icon is more talented than the other soon turned into mutual name-calling and a flow of memes."Taylor Sw*ft is not a vocalist, why would anyone in their right mind compare her vocals to Whitney?" asked one of the commentators.Following the original post of Viva La Stool, a poll was launched, in which nearly 18,000 people had already taken part as of Wednesday evening. and, quite expectedly, Houston is leading with a huge advantage.And the result was quite predictable, as most netizens were seemingly surprised that such a comparison was even made to begin with.From "Saving All My Love for You" in 1985 to "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" in 1988, Houston is the only artist to achieve seven consecutive number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. However, last September, Swift surpassed Houston as the female singer who has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in her career, according to Billboard charts. Swift has spent 47 weeks at the top of the charts, just one more than Houston.
'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate

Houston passed away almost ten years ago now, back in 2012, but her fame has not faded a bit and her powerful mezzo-soprano voice, coupled with the legendary rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" continue to excite listeners all across the globe and influence new performers, even including Swift.
Who could have thought Twitterians could be divided on this one? The fiery debate arose around the talent, personality and creative footprint of two perhaps different but very significant for their generations female singers - Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift.
After a video featuring Barstool Sports staffers Brandon Walker, Eric "Barstool Nate" Nathan, and Kelly Keegs bickering over the topic went viral this week, the discussion over which diva rules supreme erupted.
In the video, Walker said that Houston, who died at the age of 48 from drug-related issues, "belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of female singers." However, Nathan and Keegs countered by saying that Swift outshines the "Saving All My Love" singer, citing the "Red" songstress' overflowing singing, songwriting, and directing prowess.
In her testimony in favor of the "Folklore" pop diva, Keegs referred to the 11-time Grammy winner as a "goddess" and "our lord and savior."
And according to the fan camp of the 31-year-old "Blank Space" singer, her greatest strength is her writing talent and lyrics, often written based on the singer's own personal experiences and relationships, but to which everyone can relate.
And as for the late "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" diva's vocal abilities, they put her at an unattainable height for her young colleague, because Houston "is better than Taylor Swift by a long shot."
As it usually happens online, the digital debate over which favorite pop icon is more talented than the other soon turned into mutual name-calling and a flow of memes.
"Taylor Sw*ft is not a vocalist, why would anyone in their right mind compare her vocals to Whitney?" asked one of the commentators.
Following the original post of Viva La Stool, a poll was launched, in which nearly 18,000 people had already taken part as of Wednesday evening. and, quite expectedly, Houston is leading with a huge advantage.
And the result was quite predictable, as most netizens were seemingly surprised that such a comparison was even made to begin with.
From "Saving All My Love for You" in 1985 to "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" in 1988, Houston is the only artist to achieve seven consecutive number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. However, last September, Swift surpassed Houston as the female singer who has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in her career, according to Billboard charts. Swift has spent 47 weeks at the top of the charts, just one more than Houston.
